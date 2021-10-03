The Good, Bad and Ugly: Breaking down Florida’s penalty-laden loss to Kentucky

The Gator Nation took a swift punch to the stomach on Saturday night when the Kentucky Wildcats stood their home ground and cold-cocked their beloved Florida football team, 20-13, in a game that could have been won by the Orange and Blue. Be that as it may, the visiting team made far too many mistakes, with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown being the difference-maker in this matchup, effectively ending the UF’s College Football Playoff aspirations.

Now that dust has settled after the sloppy loss, the Gators Wire staff presents its Good, Bad and Ugly from the battle between the two SEC East rivals in Lexington. Have a look at our retrospective takes below.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

GOOD: Boy oh boy, there are not a whole lot of silver linings I can draw from this game. However, despite the ‘Cats finishing on top in the scoring column, the Gators held them to just 137 total yards on the ground and allowed just 87 yards through the air for the entire game. The defense did a solid job overall — albeit with tackling issues still persisting — but had way too many mistakes by the team to make up for.

BAD: The offense failed to score a single touchdown after the opening drive and constantly shot itself in the foot every chance it had (as I will continue below). We all knew Kentucky had a decent defense and it showed us that it could operate on the bend-but-don’t-break principle, allowing 211 yards in the air and 171 yards on the ground but preventing big plays and keeping Florida out of the end zone when it mattered.

UGLY: The offensive line. The corps committed eight false starts, tossing 40 yards of offense into the trash. There were points in the game where the O-line looked rattled and it appears they failed their first SEC road test. Furthermore, the team committed 15 penalties for 115 total yards — more than an entire field’s worth of space — in a game that severely lacked discipline.

Tyler Nettuno - Assistant Editor/Writer

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

GOOD: Take a breath, Todd Grantham. This one isn’t on you. Florida’s defense didn’t exactly shut down Kentucky’s offense, as running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. nearly hit the 100-yard threshold. But quarterback Will Levis completed less than half of his passes for just 87 yards, and nearly half of that came on one play (with the majority of the yards coming after the catch). Grantham’s unit only gave up 13 points in this one, and while it may not be a strong defense, it wasn’t the reason UF lost on Saturday.

BAD: Florida was dominated up front in this game on both sides of the ball, but it was especially apparent when it had the ball. Florida’s offensive line was thoroughly confused and overmatched against Kentucky’s front four, and that’s just unacceptable. UF couldn’t run the ball very well, and Jones faced a good deal of pressure. His line isn’t doing him any favors, but Jones continues to struggle to make plays downfield. Kentucky largely took that away, and it keyed in on shutting down the quarterback run game. The result was a 13-point performance from the offense.

UGLY: Where to start? Ultimately, it all boils down to coaching. The Gators just flat-out weren’t prepared for this game. Kroger Field gets loud for a stadium that only seats 61,000, and it clearly disrupted UF’s snap counts. The team had eight false starts, leading to 15 total penalties for 115 yards. Mullen’s conservative play-calling also proved to be costly. Florida could have gotten the ball at the end of the first half with more than 2:30 to play, but instead, Mullen let the Wildcats drain the clock down to 1:56 before punting, and he didn’t try to score before the half. Pair this with a lack of big-play attempts in the second half, and the story of this game becomes a lot clearer.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

GOOD: The Gator defense played well with the exception of the breakdown on the Wan’Dale Robinson 41-yard TD. Other than that, the Gators only allowed 183 yards to Kentucky. That’s winning football. For once, nobody can really blame the defense.

BAD: The quarterback controversy is going to take some interesting turns. Anthony Richardson hardly played and hardly did anything (5 carries, 25 yards, one completion). Emory Jones had his moments but threw a brutal interception.

UGLY: It wasn’t all on the offensive linemen. But a lot of it was. Eight false start penalties? What the heck? All of that love for the O-line has sailed out the window. It was Lexington, not Baton Rouge or Tuscaloosa or the Swamp. Come on.

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

GOOD: Florida’s defense wasn’t at its worse against Kentucky. Without Kaiir Elam once again, the Gators only gave up one big play to Wan’Dale Robinson for a score. A blocked and returned field goal made the difference in this one, but the defense did technically did its job.

BAD: Emory Jones connected with Ja’Quavion Fraziars for Florida’s only touchdown of the game in the first quarter. After that, the offense couldn’t finish anything off and had to settle for field goals. Jones turned the ball over on a flat pass in the second quarter, and he couldn’t score the game-tying touchdown in the final minutes. After taking a big step forward last week, Jones looks like he’ll keep making the same mistakes against average or better defenses.

UGLY: Penalties. The Gators can’t pretend they didn’t shoot themselves in the foot with eight false starts and 15 total penalties. Dan Mullen said you can’t win in the SEC with a performance like that after the game, and he’s right. Alabama may have been flustered in the swamp, but they figured it out. Florida couldn’t do the same in Lexington.

