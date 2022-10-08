Good, Bad and Ugly: Best and worst from Florida’s win over Missouri

Florida football finally snapped a six-game losing streak against Southeastern Conference opponents with a homecoming victory in the Swamp over the Missouri Tigers. While it was not quite the authoritative victory the Gator Nation had hoped for, still, Billy Napier finally earned his first SEC win as UF’s head coach.

Both sides of the ball left plenty to be desired, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. Still, it is difficult to tell if one should be discouraged by Saturday’s performance or simply chalk it up to the Orange and Blue playing to the level of its opponents.

The Gators Wire writing staff quickly convened after the end of the game to give its collective takes on what they saw on the field. Take a look below at how each interpreted the outcome from the 24-17 homecoming win in the Swamp along with an outlook on what this means moving forward.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

GOOD: I really see a bright future for Florida as a running team, which is certainly a different gear from the previous eras of passing offenses. Even with an offensive line that leaves something to be desired left over from the Mullen era, there is something special developing in the Gator backfield harkening back to the early-mid 1980s when a handful of future NFL backs terrorized opponents.

BAD: Despite the outlook on the running room, the offense overall just does not click the way it should. Blame it on a new system and coaching staff, blame it on leftovers from the previous regime… at the end of the day the offensive corps simply cannot find a rhythm or groove, and it all starts with Richardson.

UGLY: It feels harsh to put this into the “ugly” category but Florida’s kicking game is still clearly lacking. You cannot ask much more from a walk-on than what we have already seen but not too long ago the Swamp was the nest for some big-time legs.

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

GOOD: [autotag]Jaydon Hill[/autotag] notched the first two interceptions of his collegiate career this week, and the second one could not have come at a more perfect time. The Gators don’t win this game without him, and he’s giving [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag] a little bit of competition for the title of “most important player on the team.” [autotag]Billy Napier[/autotag] said he was excited for Hill to return, and now we know why. The secondary has its issues, but the cornerbacks room is in pretty good shape.

BAD: I’m not sure which is more concerning, Florida mustering just 65 yards of total offense in the first half or [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] finishing with just 66 passing yards throughout the whole game. Yeah, that dime to [autotag]Ricky Pearsall[/autotag] late in the game was crisp and crucial to the win, but Richardson hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant the first-round grade he received in the preseason. He’s a two-year project at this point, and it’ll take some heroics against LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M to convince me otherwise.

UGLY: Not to pile on to AR, but both Florida’s two turnovers can be traced back to him. The fumble in the first half looked more like an incomplete pass to me, but the booth confirmed it and that decision is what matters in the end. The interception bounced around a lot, so it’s hard to fault Richardson entirely, but those turnovers will cost Florida the game against a better opponent.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

GOOD: Florida could not muster a whole lot running the football in the first half. The Gators managed only 20 yards in the first half, but [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] got it going in the second half. Johnson had one yard and Etienne eight in the first half, but Johnson had a 51-yard run and had 86 in the game while Etienne had 81, 73 in the second half.

BAD: Richardson really struggled again with two huge turnovers and only eight completions. It was as if the same guy who embraced being the focal point at Tennessee couldn’t handle not being the go-to guy in this game against a better defense.

UGLY: Hey, Florida’s defense had two big interceptions and the final stop. But it was still a performance that is not going to make anyone forget the ’85 Bears. Florida allowed 370 yards including three third-and-long plays in the fourth quarter. It’s sad to think that Florida was able to win despite allowing Missouri — a mediocre offensive team — to run 72 plays. At least they kept it under 80 for the first time in three weeks.

Sergio De La Espriella

GOOD: It’s hard not to be happy for Jayden Hill. Playing in his second game since 2020, the Sophomore had two interceptions: one was a pick-six, the other a clutch one in the red zone. Coming back after suffering two ACL tears isn’t easy, and to have such a massive impact in his second game back is a heart-warming story. Ventrell Miller could be on any NFL roster tomorrow and he would make an immediate impact. He is all over the field and by far the Gators’ most important player. He’s going to be a steal on Day 2 of next year’s draft.

After a rough first half, the running game proved to be the best way this Gators’ offense can make teams pay. Montrell Johnson Jr. (41), Trevor Etienne (39) and Anthony Richardson (32) each had long runs of over 30 yards in the second half. Richardson turned it on with some beautiful throws, including threading the needle on the game-winning touchdown to Ricky Pearsall. The Gators recorded just one penalty today. While it came at a bad time (false start coming out of a timeout late in the game), that is a drastic improvement that should be acknowledged.

BAD: The only reason we’re praising the offense in the second half is because it was horrific in the first half. The Gators couldn’t break the 70-yard threshold in the first two quarters, and the offensive line was bullied off the line of scrimmage. Yes, Missouri has a really good defensive front. But 65 yards in the first half is rough. The Gators also left six points on the board with two kicks that had the distance, but just weren’t accurate.

UGLY: As well as Jayden Hill and Ventrell Miller played, there is absolutely zero excuse for giving up multiple third-and-“absurdly long distance” downs throughout the game. The Gators gave up a third-and-22 and a third-and-15 in the fourth quarter, on the same drive, three plays apart. It’s inexcusable. It’s embarrassing. And it will lose you games against tougher competition. Let’s hope this team can shake the “Grantham Curse” in the coming weeks.

