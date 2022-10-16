Good, Bad and Ugly: Best and worst from Florida’s loss to LSU

It was a sad night in the Swamp on Saturday as Florida football fell to the LSU Tigers, 45-35, in a game that once again exposed some significant shortcomings on this year’s edition of the Gators. The loss sunk the Orange and Blue to a 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play while dropping its overall record to 4-3 more than halfway through the 2022 campaign.

Billy Napier’s boys really needed this one, but simply did not have enough to get past the visitors despite a solid offensive output by the home team. Untimely errors along with a defense that tended to break more than bend kept the Tigers’ offense on the field and enabled them to triumph in a shootout at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators Wire writing staff quickly convened after the end of the game to give its collective takes on what they saw on the field. Take a look below at how each interpreted the outcome of the troubling loss along with an outlook on what this means moving forward.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

GOOD: The running game looked great early on, with [autotag]Montrell Johnson[/autotag] and [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] carrying the load, while [autotag]Lorenzo Lingard[/autotag] got some solid attempts as well. Even without [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag], when you include [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag]’s team-leading 109 yards on the ground, Florida’s 215 yards rushing is nothing to scoff at.

BAD: Richardson looked lost once again at the most inopportune times, failing to find any early momentum despite throwing a deep bomb to open things up. It is pretty clear that the redshirt sophomore gets easily rattled by singular bad plays and if he is going to take a step forward, he needs to mentally mature and deal with adversity appropriately.

UGLY: The Gators’ defense was unable to stop the Tigers’ offensive onslaught — both through the air and on the ground. Has much changed since last season? I’m failing to see the improvement yet.

David Rosenberg - Assistant Editor

GOOD: Scoring 35 points isn’t anything to scoff at. Florida looked good early on and fought back late to keep the game within range. LSU’s run defense is solid, and the Gators broke two big runs on them (Montrell Johnson’s touchdown and Anthony Richardson’s 81-yard touchdown). With some consistency in the middle eight, Florida takes this game without ever having to play catch up.

BAD: That middle eight didn’t go so well, though. Florida squandered an opportunity to take the lead before the half, and LSU went up by a pair of touchdowns quickly in the second half. After that, Billy Napier made one of his analytics calls and went for it on fourth-and-2, which put the Gators down three scores after a failed conversion.

Napier’s gotta manage the clock better at the end of the half and give his team a chance to tie win at the end of the game by kicking some early field goals. I know it’s year one, but this story has played out too many times already in the Napier era.

UGLY: [autotag]Gervon Dexter[/autotag]’s roughing the passer penalty that changed the course of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, Florida looked like it had secured the turnover needed to complete a 21-point comeback, but Dexter’s penalty brought the play back and gave LSU a free first down. That’s deflating, to say the least. Napier’s worked hard to instill more discipline in his players this year, and this is the reason why. Florida gets a shot if Dexter doesn’t make a silly penalty by landing on the quarterback with his full weight.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

GOOD: Florida again was able to break off big runs and finished the night with 210 rushing yards. Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne rushed for a combined 85 yards and Lorenzo Lingard ran hard on his four touches. Or course, Anthony Richardson led the way thanks to his unreal 81-yard touchdown run.

BAD: It’s difficult to understand the main reason for Florida’s lack of pass defense. You can kinda get what Hendon Hooker did, but Jayden Daniels? So, is it a lack of a pass rush or a secondary that is playing soft? You can blow it off as Florida not having enough talent, but coaching has to be a factor.

UGLY: This is Florida. Four straight losses to LSU. A 3-11 record in the last 14 SEC games. And the real possibility that this team will not be bowling at the end of the season. Hopefully, for the Gators, the recruits at the game saw a chance to play right away on defense.

Sergio De La Espriella - Staff Writer

GOOD: I think it’s important to acknowledge that this Florida team has no quit in them. Previous staffs would have thrown in the towel towards the end of the third quarter. The running game was efficient, with the offensive line stepping up even with the absence of O’Cyrus Torrence.

BAD: Richardson has shown moments where he seems rattled. I’m not sure if he just can’t get past specific plays or what, but he needs to learn how to deal with short-term adversity.

UGLY: The defense. With the exception of [autotag]Ventrell Miller[/autotag]. Protect that man at all costs.

