The Good, Bad and Ugly: The aftermath of Florida vs. USF

Florida football won its second game in two tries early in the 2021 season with a road victory over the South Florida Bulls. The performance put on by the Orange and Blue was hardly the blowout many expected, with the Gators’ in-state foe exposing a few flaws on Saturday. However, there were some bright spots as well.

Now that there has been some time to digest the results, the Gators Wire staff presents its Good, Bad and Ugly from only the second meeting ever between UF and USF on the college football gridiron. Take a look at our retrospective takes below.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

GOOD: Anthony Richardson is a beast, there is no way around that fact. In just seven plays he notched over 100 yards in the air and on the ground while scoring pair of touchdowns with his arm and another with his legs. He is not just good, he is spectacular. BAD: The defense allowed 20 points to a South Florida team that had no business scoring that many — especially after a shutout loss to an unranked NC State Wolfpack. At times, the Bulls were able to move the ball with authority, giving Gators fans a bit of a scare as they look ahead on the SEC schedule. The defense still needs to tighten up some before the ’Bama game. UGLY: Emory Jones tossed yet another pair of head-scratching interceptions — and nearly a third into quadruple coverage — and has made it very hard on Dan Mullen when it comes to standing behind his starting quarterback. While there have been some flashes of brilliance, those few moments have been heavily overshadowed by the specter of his turnover woes.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

GOOD: Florida again put up big numbers on offense with more than 600 yards of total offense. Coming into this season, the general feeling was that Florida would be able to run the ball. Two games into the season, the Gators have rushed for 763 yards. Anthony Richardson showed again his ability to run in the open field with his 80-yard touchdown run. BAD: It was more of the same for Emory Jones in that he was good early and not so good later. After a three-and-out, Florida scored touchdowns on its next five drives. But in the second half, Jones threw a pair of baffling interceptions to end Gator drives. “The first one was a bad one,” said Florida coach Dan Mullen. “The second one, he was late on the throw.” UGLY: Florida played a lot of guys in the secondary again trying to figure out the answers in these two games. But we saw way too many open receivers no matter who was in the game. Florida Atlantic and USF couldn’t take advantage. Alabama will if this secondary doesn’t play at a higher level.

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

GOOD: Anthony Richardson will not be denied. Every time the guy checks in, he does something that gets the fans buzzing. The Gators rattled off five straight scoring drives in the first half with Richardson and Emory Jones taking turns dismantling the USF defense. If Mullen's quarterback rotation can find that same groove against Alabama, and keep it up for the entire game, then Florida might have a shot. BAD: Jones' turnovers are a problem, but it's the inconsistency I'm more worried about with him. As time goes on, and Richardson continues to impress, Jones is only to overthink things more. Against FAU, he made some smart throws in the first quarter before throwing two picks. The same thing happened against USF. After Jones responded to Richardson's scores with highlight pays of his own in the first half, he came out far worse after halftime. If Mullen is going to stick with his starter, Jones needs to get tougher above the neck. UGLY: The second half went a lot worse than the first. Being outscored by USF 17-7 is a flat-out embarrassment for a team trying to make it back to the SEC Championship. The offense, Jones especially, needs to work on limiting turnovers, and the defense needs to get the secondary back on track.

Tyler Nettuno - Assistant Editor/Staff Writer

GOOD: I’m not going to deviate much from my colleagues here. Anthony Richardson is a beast, plain and simple. He does things with both his arm and legs that are spectacular, and though he was almost entirely throwing to open receivers, he seems to give the team the best chance offensively right now. Jacob Copeland also had a career game, totaling 175 yards and two touchdowns, clearly stepping up as the team’s top receiver. BAD: Florida didn’t play nearly as well defensively in this one as it did last week. The pass rush, which sacked FAU’s N’Kosi Perry six times, only got to USF’s Cade Fortin once. The secondary also struggled. While Kaiir Elam notched the first interception of the season, the position opposite him is a lot less confidence-inspiring. Jason Marshall Jr. has struggled so far this season, and it seems Avery Helm will retain the spot for the time being. UGLY: I’m sure he will continue to improve this season, but right now, it doesn’t seem like Emory Jones is the guy. He’s simply too slow reading the field, which caused him to miss open receivers and throw a late pass to an open one that resulted in an interception. His other pick came on a terrible read, reminiscent of his pick in the end zone in Week 1. Jones just doesn’t see the field as well as you would hope a fourth-year quarterback would, and if he continues to play like this, he’ll struggle against teams like Kentucky, let alone Alabama. [listicle id=53333] [vertical-gallery id=53349]

