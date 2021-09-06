The Good, Bad and Ugly: The aftermath of Florida vs. FAU

The dust has finally settled from this weekend’s gridiron action and now that we have had a day to process what we saw on Saturday night, it is time for the Gators Wire staff to present its Good, Bad and Ugly from the Florida vs. Florida Atlantic game. The season opener went pretty much as we had expected — plenty of excitement plus a lot of rust — and presented more questions than it answered.

With that said, here is a look at our retrospective takes from the Gators’ win over the Owls Saturday night.

Adam Dubbin - Managing Editor

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

GOOD: The running game looks sharp behind a multi-faceted effort that included an impressive 73-yard scamper by backup QB Anthony Richardson. Malik Davis broke 100 yards while Emory Jones added 74 of his own, as well as appreciable contributions from three other backs. BAD: Emory Jones looked rusty after a sharp start. The interception and the bizarre goal line call smudged what appeared to be a solid debut as the starting QB. His final numbers weren’t terrible but certainly not exemplary of someone who can navigate this team through the SEC gauntlet. UGLY: Well, the two picks tossed by Jones were pretty ugly, we can’t deny that. Florida ended up breaking even with FAU in the turnover battle but that was only because Gervon Dexter landed on a second loose ball near the end of the game. Still, this was a game UF should have been on the plus side.

Tyler Nettuno - Assistant Editor/Staff Writer

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

GOOD: Florida can run the ball once again. The team totaled 400 yards on the ground, the most of Mullen’s tenure, with Malik Davis earning his second career 100-yard game. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson also dazzled with his legs, most notably on a 73-yard touchdown run. Defensively, Florida totaled six sacks and made life very difficult for FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry. BAD: The Gators couldn’t find much success at all in the passing game, with both Emory Jones and Richardson struggling to be effective. No receivers stepped up as clear successors to Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. On defense, the secondary let guys get behind it several times. Luckily, Perry was under too much pressure to make Florida pay for it. UGLY: There are no two ways about it, Jones’ mental mistakes marred his starting debut. He threw two picks, one of which he stared down the entire way before throwing it straight at a defender’s helmet in the end zone, while the other was on a deep ball that was lofted too much. Jones also seemed to be confused with a play call on 4th and goal from the four when he ran a failed quarterback sneak, much to Mullen’s bewilderment.

Pat Dooley - Staff Writer

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

GOOD: It was only FAU, but let’s not forget that Florida was going up against a team that was 24th in total defense in the country last year and had all but one player returning. So, for the Gators to rush for 400 yards was quite the accomplishment. Not only that, but the Gators did not allow a sack and had no quarterback pressures on either UF quarterback. Great start for the offensive line. BAD: Certainly, Emory Jones would like his second quarterback. Anthony Richardson started it and drove the Gators into the red zone before he had to leave the game because his helmet came off. Jones entered and threw a bad pick in the end zone. And later in the half with fourth down from the four, Jones ran a sneak for some reason that didn’t come close to making it. UGLY: Dan Mullen was asked right after the game about the budding quarterback controversy and said that Emory is still the guy. But this is certainly going to be great fodder for talk radio and you never know how it can affect a team. Gator fans will tell you they always know who should be the starter – Kyle Trask and Treon Harris and Rex Grossman. They are always right. It should make for an interesting week.

David Rosenberg - Staff Writer

Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner

GOOD: 400 yards on the ground and the emergence of Anthony Richardson are the obvious highlights coming out of the FAU game. But what really impressed me was the leadership by defensive end Zach Carter. Three sacks on the day and he immediately gives credit to the rest of the line for freeing him up. This is going to be a fun guy to watch going forward. BAD: The passing game was weak last night. Emory Jones looked more and more uncomfortable as the game went on, and he relied on flats and screens to bail him out most of the time. Anthony Richardson took a few shots to test his arm at the end of the fourth, but none of his throws were really on the money. If this team is going to compete with good run defenses, then Jones and Richardson need to improve there. UGLY: The mistakes made by Emory Jones can't happen against a better team. Dan Mullen was quick to call Jones the starter after the game and chalk up the miscues to miscommunication, but that won't keep happening if the quarterback doesn't learn from his mistakes. If turnovers become the norm for Jones, Richardson will get the job quickly. [listicle id=52535] [vertical-gallery id=52455]

