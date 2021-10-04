49ers first-round pick Trey Lance played seven offensive snaps in the first three weeks of the season as a change of pace from starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but he had a much different experience against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Lance entered the game at the start of the third quarter and played the rest of the way because Garoppolo was out with a calf injury. He was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns through the air and he ran seven times for 41 yards, but the effort was not enough to stop the Seahawks from leaving Santa Clara with a 28-21 win.

After the game, Lance said he felt he “missed some big ones” and gave his performance a mixed grade. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a similar assessment of the rookie’s performance.

“Some good, some bad . . . He got thrown in not expecting to get in,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I thought he ran the ball well, hit some passes, obviously missed some passes, was in a tough situation there when we were down two scores, did a good job moving the chains a couple times with his legs, but it looked like a typical first game.”

Garoppolo said after the game that he hopes he’ll be out a couple of weeks with the calf injury. If he does miss multiple games and Lance shows more good than bad in his place, the changing of the guard at quarterback for the 49ers may be a permanent one.

“Some good, some bad” for Trey Lance in first extended playing time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk