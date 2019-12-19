Good or bad, Malcolm Jenkins knows Lincoln Financial Field will be loud Sunday

Malcolm Jenkins knows it's going to be loud at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

One way or the other.

It's going to be whatever we make it. We show up and lay an egg, it'll be the loudest boos we've heard since I've been here. We show up and play some ball and I think it'll be rocking.

He's right.

The Eagles are hosting the Cowboys for, all intents and purposes, a game that will decide the winner of the NFC East. Two bitter rivals in a do-or-die situation. Despite the fact that both teams have been disappointments this season, the Linc will be loud on Sunday and there's still a ton on the line.

The home fans will be ready for the 4:25 p.m. kickoff and will bring the juice early. What happens with the crowd after that will be up to the Eagles.

It seems like this season they've been cheered and booed equally - and rightfully so.

But if the Eagles can keep their fans in this game, it might make a difference.

"I think that's probably the first thing, is crowd noise always makes it difficult for opposing offenses to communicate," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "They do a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage and things like that.

"But I think it's more than just that. It's more than the noise affecting the game. I do think that our players feed off of the energy of the crowd and in a big game like this, it will be a playoff atmosphere. Our guys know the stakes of this game and I'm sure our fans do, too. They'll know what time it is."

This season, the Eagles have given up 125 points at home (17.9) and 203 on the road (29.0).

And since Schwartz became defensive coordinator in 2016, the Eagles are giving up an average of 16.8 points per game at home and 25.2 points on the road.

It really does seem to matter.

"We get to wake up at the hotel here and get to play at our home field at Lincoln Financial (Field)," Fletcher Cox said. "It's an advantage for us. We know the fans will be really loud. We know what the game means for us. We know what this city deserves. We just gotta go out and play our best football."

