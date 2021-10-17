'Good to be back in the win column': Karl Dorrell analyzes Colorado's 34-0 shutout of Arizona

Associated Press

An Arizona team that owns the nation's longest losing streak was just the salve the Colorado Buffaloes needed. “With everything we've been working on the last couple of weeks with our bye it was good to see that it paid off in a convincing fashion,” coach Karl Dorrell said Saturday after Colorado snapped a four-game skid with a 34-0 thrashing of the Wildcats at Folsom Field. It was the first conference shutout for the Buffaloes (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) since they beat Oklahoma State by the same score on Oct. 1, 2005, when they were in the Big 12.