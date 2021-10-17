'Good to be back in the win column': Karl Dorrell analyzes Colorado's 34-0 shutout of Arizona
Colorado football head coach Karl Dorrell chatted with Pac-12 Networks after the Buffaloes captured a 34-0 win over Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Boulder. It was CU's first Pac-12 win of the season and snapped a four-game losing streak. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now app, available now in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.