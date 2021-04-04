  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs meets his moment with NCAA tourney buzzer beater: 'You'll never be able to relive this'

Pete Thamel
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

INDIANAPOLIS – Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs grew up like so many kids in America, chucking shots at a hoop while announcing the details of the winding clock, tie score and a season hanging in the balance.

With one 40-foot flick on Saturday night, Suggs launched a parabola that bounced off the backboard and caromed into perpetuity. His heavenly heave clinched a spot in the national title game and assured that thousands of kids will be mimicking him in their driveways from Spokane to Minneapolis for years to come.

Suggs’ game winner prevented double-overtime for Gonzaga in its 93-90 overtime victory over No. 11 UCLA. It saved and may ultimately define Gonzaga’s undefeated march to history. For now, it assures a matchup of this season’s definitive top two programs — putting the Zags (31-0) 40 minutes away from history against Baylor (27-2).

But until that game tips off, America will be mesmerized by the preternatural calm of Suggs, who showed as much poise in contextualizing saving Gonzaga’s historic season as he did in doing it.

“When dreams start to become realities, and you're able to experience those things, it's special,” Suggs said. “And those are things you've got to cherish. You're never going to get another moment like this. You'll never be able to relive this.”

Suggs is a freshman point guard from Minneapolis who arrived as the most decorated recruit in school history. He projects as a top-three selection in the upcoming NBA draft. He’s also a talented football recruit who visited Alabama, got recruited by Ohio State and was heavily courted locally by Minnesota.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game during overtime in a men&#39;s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

But Saturday night marks a distinct transition between Jalen Suggs being known by the basketball world vs. the entire sporting world. No matter where Suggs is drafted this year, how many All-Star games he makes or NBA titles he wins, this will resonate as the defining moment of the formative part of his career.

Suggs immediately ascends to the rare air of Villanova’s Kris Jenkins, Duke’s Christian Laettner and NC State’s Lorenzo Charles as among the sport’s most breathtaking buzzer beaters ever. All those in the most exclusive club of March assassins delivered the perfect blend of a ridiculous shots when the stakes are highest. The red backboard, signaling the buzzer sounding, will forever frame Suggs' bank gem.

Suggs, 19, spent plenty of time mimicking Jenkins, who drilled a 3-pointer to deliver Villanova a victory over North Carolina in the 2016 national title game.

“My favorite buzzer beater?” he said. “I don't think it gets much better than Kris Jenkins, national championship game, tie game, comes out and drills it. As it goes in, cannons go off, confetti is falling. That was the one for me.”

That moment was known as BANG, for coach Jay Wright’s cool-hand reaction. Suggs' will be BANK, as he delivered his 40-footer straight from Bill Raftery’s dreams. With the loudest kiss.

Suggs immediately seized the magnitude of the moment. He sprinted to his left, bounded into the air with one marvelous leap and then jumped on the scorer’s table to celebrate. He said that was a nod to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, two of his heroes he’d seen celebrate playoff games in the same way.

Suggs deftly articulated the collision of his childhood dreams with the realities of a defining athletic feat in real time.

“To actually live out that moment,” Suggs said. “Oh my gosh, I’m trippin’. I still don’t believe it right now, honestly… it’s not going to kick in until I wake up in the morning.”

Amid a game with 15 ties and 19 lead changes, you’re going to have to watch the documentary to capture every momentum swing, gutsy play and pivotal call. (Drew Timme’s drawn charge on Johnny Juzang to force overtime, called by official Ron Groover, will get plenty of air space.)

But the game’s second most remarkable sequence came with two minutes remaining when UCLA 6-foot-9 center Cody Riley slipped a screen and appeared poised to break a tie game with a dunk. Instead, Suggs stalked him from behind — his buddy LeBron would be proud — and bounded in the air to spike Riley’s shot.

Suggs then tip-toed on the baseline to capture the rebound and delivered a rocket one-bounce pass to a streaking Timme for a dunk, barely eluding UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell. Gonzaga went from going down two to leading 79-77 with 1:55 left.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning three point basket in overtime to defeat the UCLA Bruins 93-90 during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning three point basket in overtime to defeat the UCLA Bruins 93-90 during the 2021 NCAA Final Four semifinal at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The aggression of the block and the precision of the pass shown by Suggs likely earned him enough interest from NFL GMs to someday get him invited to the NFL combine. That, of course, happens to occur on the field here at Lucas Oil Stadium where the court is splayed out.

“I wanted to throw it,” Suggs said. “It looked wide open. And then as soon as I let it go out of my hands, [Campbell] had like another gear. It made it a lot closer than I wanted it to be. I knew coach was maybe a little pissed that I made the pass, but it got through.”

The pass sneaked through just like the Zags on Saturday, the perfect metaphor for the first night their undefeated mettle was truly tested wire-to-wire this season. Gonzaga had won 29 of its first 30 games by double digits, and the closest game they’d played this year was a five-point win in December against West Virginia, an 87-82 victory.

But this game tested every sense, taunted every fear and tempted Gonzaga to succumb to that pucker power that’s felled so many NCAA favorites over the years. (Gonzaga was essentially favored by two touchdowns, but never led by more than seven in regulation or overtime.)

But Suggs never flinched on his way to finishing with 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. Not after he appeared to tweak his ankle early. Not after Juzang scored on countless tough mid-range shot shots to finish with 29 points. And certainly not after the Zags appeared destined for double-overtime. That’s when destiny took over.

“This is something you dream up as a kid,” Suggs said, “and you practice on a mini hoop.”

Gonzaga has a chance Monday night to achieve something in college basketball that hasn’t occurred in more than four decades. The last Division I men’s college team to finish the season undefeated was Indiana in 1975-76. One shot both kept that alive and simultaneously made everyone forget, as Suggs broke both Twitter and UCLA’s heart (fifteen years after UCLA did the same to Adam Morrison and the Zags, erasing a 17-point lead).

Suggs’ appreciation of the moment was reflected in how happy he was that the shot honored his teammates, who he name-checked throughout his postgame. In many ways, Suggs and his father, Larry, recruited the Zags as much as they recruited him. They called the program, asking to be recruited. They sought the wide-open style, presence of veterans and reputation for player development.

“For the people and for the culture, that's why I chose to come here,” Suggs said. “I knew coach had the utmost trust in me and belief in me to make plays at all times.”

He then paused after hearing that Mark Few said he knew Suggs’ shot was going in when he left his hand, crediting his star guard’s “magical aura.”

Suggs laughed: “I don't know that he really believed it was going in. Because I didn't. But I appreciate it.”

Eleven years ago in the same building — when Suggs was 8 — Butler’s Gordon Hayward launched a half-court heave from nearly the same spot on the court. Just five feet back. Hayward’s caromed off the backboard, popped off the front rim and skipped away. That gave Duke the national title.

This time around, Gonzaga got the ending right. And Suggs laughed when he saw an online joke after that, “Hayward walked so Jalen Suggs can run.” He added: “I was just thinking, please, please go in. I don't want to go to another overtime. I want to get this over with.”

His wish for an ending will instead live on in driveway remakes for decades. Kids dreaming of the clock dwindling, tie game and an undefeated season hanging in the balance. And the bank attempts will provide the soundtrack that will echo for generations.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Jalen Suggs' shot to beat UCLA among best buzzer-beaters in men's NCAA Tournament history

    The shot by Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs to beat UCLA in overtime joins the list of the greatest buzzer-beaters in men's NCAA Tournament history.

  • WATCH: Lonzo Ball reacts to Jalen Suggs buzzer beater vs. UCLA on Instagram

    Notable UCLA alum Lonzo Ball shared his reaction to Jalen Suggs' game-winner against the Bruins on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

  • The other hero of Gonzaga's buzzer-beater: Coach Mark Few, who did nothing

    Mark Few's decision to not call a timeout when many coaches would have gave Jalen Suggs a runway while UCLA's defense scrambled.

  • Baylor's 'Tasmanian Devil' may be key to its national title hopes

    In a statement game that reminded everybody that Baylor isn’t going to be anyone’s speed bump to history, Jared Butler found his All-American game and showed out.

  • Gonzaga's perfect season saved by Jalen Suggs' last-gasp overtime heave

    Gonzaga’s wild run to NCAA history continues, but UCLA was its biggest test yet. Did the game expose the Zags at all?

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Once again, most of the bets are on Gonzaga

    The Bulldogs have been good to bettors this tournament.

  • Jalen Suggs’ OT game-winner over UCLA sends 31-0 Gonzaga to National Championship Game

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through the epic, instant-classic between top-seeded Baylor and 11-seed UCLA in the Final Four, and tells you what it was like to be in the arena for Jalen Suggs’ memorable game-winner in overtime.

  • LeBron on Gonzaga-UCLA classic: ‘One of the best games i’ve seen’

    LeBron James was hyped like many on social media on Saturday night as he saw Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hit a game-winning 3-pointer over UCLA.

  • Masters organisers plan revenge over bullish Bryson DeChambeau

    For Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 Masters quickly became the Schadenfreude Open as his tie for 34th – five places behind 63-year-old Bernhard Langer – fell so laughably short of his grand pronouncements. So, will it be a humbler, more circumspect American who shows up here this week? Erm, sort of. “I was wrong to say that Augusta is a par 67 for me,” DeChambeau said. “It is a 68.” As climb-downs go, this is not quite in the league of Goliath acknowledging that David was, as it turned out, not a cocky little lout with a dodgy catapult sponsorship, but, in fact, a fearsome warrior. And this not entirely committed retreat might lend his legion of detractors further ammunition only five months on from using that devastating social-media slingshot to fire DeChambeau’s words back at him. Because Lee Westwood has already played a few practice rounds here this year and was stunned by the “firmest and fastest conditions I ever have encountered at Augusta”, and, with no rain forecast, the green jackets’ arduous stage has been set. “Put it this way,” Westwood told me on Thursday. “I don’t think they want 20 under to win.” Of course, that was the record mark set by Dustin Johnson in that strange autumnal Masters when, in the eerie silence, the world No 1’s languid, unfettered stroll through the cathedral pines seemed so appropriate for the occasion. The organisers were not impressed, although whether their ire was raised by Johnson’s rout or DeChambeau’s rant is, intriguingly, a moot point. “D J did what D J does, quietly and modestly crushing the field,” a Masters insider told The Sunday Telegraph. “The notable green jackets I spoke to were more riled by what DeChambeau said in the build-up. They felt he was mocking the National and a fast, firm and treacherous Masters could be their response.” Typical DeChambeau. The man could unwittingly cause offence in a locked-up clubhouse. It is the great paradox of the 27-year-old that he is either the best thing to happen to golf in this burgeoning post-Tiger Woods era, or the worst thing ever to happen to it, period. Or, in some quarters, both; at the same time. Andrew Coltart, the former Ryder Cup player and current analyst for Sky Sports, sums up the incongruity perfectly: “He’s turning golf into a one-dimensional, power-hitting game. There’s little doubt that watching Bryson over a traditional fairways and greens merchant such as Webb Simpson will attract more youngsters to the game. “It’s a similar situation to 30 years ago when John Daly appeared on the scene, hitting it miles and everyone going ‘wow!’ But, at the same time, that’s not what golf is all about, is it?”

  • Greatest NCAA Tournament game ever? The 7 best moments from Gonzaga's buzzer-beating win vs. UCLA

    Unbeaten Gonzaga defeated No. 11 UCLA in an overtime thriller. Here are the best moments from the men's Final Four contest.

  • Zags’ Jalen Suggs on legendary shot: ‘That’s something that you practice on a mini hoop as a kid’

    SportsPulse: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs describes his legendary shot that sent the Bulldogs to the national title game.

  • CEO of Google's self-driving car spinoff steps down from job

    The executive who steered the transformation of Google's self-driving car project into a separate company worth billions of dollars is stepping down after more than five years on the job. John Krafcik announced his departure as CEO of Waymo, a company spun out from Google, in a Friday blog post that cited his desire to enjoy life as the world emerges from the pandemic. Dmitri Dolgov, who has been working on self-driving cars since Waymo began within Google in 2009, will focus on the technology for the autonomous vehicles.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Why Justin Fields 49ers' best QB option to Jeff Garcia

    Jeff Garcia explains why he would prefer Justin Fields as the 49ers' pick at No. 3 overall.

  • Opinion: UCLA men played perfect game against Gonzaga but got beat by perfect shot

    UCLA’s perfect game looked like it might end Gonzaga’s perfect season. Instead, Jalen Suggs added to NCAA Tournament lore with a buzzer-beating three.

  • How Gonzaga built itself into men's college basketball’s best program

    Amid unprecedented success — on the court and in recruiting — Gonzaga has made a loud argument that Mark Few’s program has emerged as the most dominant in all of college basketball.

  • Timo Meier with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

    Timo Meier (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 04/02/2021

  • Burger King customer mad about wait time opens fire in drive-thru, Tennessee cops say

    Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.

  • Yordan Álvarez hits 3-run homer as Astros beat A's again

    Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and the Astros earned a third straight win against the rival Oakland Athletics, 9-1 on Saturday. Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A's, who were eliminated by the Astros in a four-game AL Divsion Series last fall. “That's our thing, we've got to keep scoring, make it easier on our pitching staff," Astros manager Dusty Baker said.

  • Barty hits out at number one ranking critics

    With the pandemic preventing many from competing on the tour since March 2020, the WTA tweaked the ranking system last year to ensure that players were not penalised for their no-shows. The format allowed the Australian to stay on top of the world even though rivals such as Naomi Osaka won Grand Slam titles during Barty's absence. "I never have to prove anything to anyone," Barty told reporters on Saturday after she retained her Miami Open title when Canada's Bianca Andreescu retired midway through the final due to an ankle injury.

  • Isaiah Thomas will wear No. 24 with Pelicans in honor of Kobe Bryant

    Isaiah Thomas wants to pay homage to Kobe Bryant.