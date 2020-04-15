Gonzaga High School's Terrance Williams has signed to play college basketball with the Michigan Wolverines, the prospect announced on his Instagram Live.

The 6-6 forward signed with Michigan after also receiving offers from Virginia, NC State, UCLA and Notre Dame.

This past season at Gonzaga he was a feast on the boards. Double-doubles were commonplace as he became the Eagles' second all-time leading scorer.

Leading Gonzaga to their second DCSAA title in the past four years, Williams earned the league Player of the Year. Twice he was named to the All-Met Team and was NBC Sports Washington's student-athlete of the year.

Previously he had committed to play locally at Georgetown, before opening his recruitment back up in December.

At Michigan, he'll have the chance to compete for minutes on a team that was perennially in the top 25 this year. He'll be battling roster time with Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner.

Gonzaga's four-star prospect Terrance Williams signs with Michigan originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington