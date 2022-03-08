Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren named second-team All-Americans by The Sporting News

Mar. 7—Gonzaga's frontcourt duo of Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren on Monday earned the first of what figures to be many All-American team honors.

Timme, the 6-foot-10 junior forward, and Holmgren, a 7-foot freshman, were named second-team All-Americans by The Sporting News. Timme earned the same designation last season from The Sporting News.

Timme, named the West Coast Conference player of the year last week, led the Zags at 17.6 points per game. He hit 58.3% of his field-goal attempts and grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game. He averaged a career-high 2.7 assists.

Timme, who won the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award last season, is one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Holmgren averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks, the latter equaling San Francisco's Hondre Brewer's WCC record set in 2002. Holmgren has 97 blocks, 20 behind Brandon Clarke's school record set in 2019. He's seventh nationally at 61.6% from the field.

Holmgren is a finalist for the Malone Award.

Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) made the first team. Tshiebwe was a unanimous selection.

Timme and Holmgren were joined on the second team by Jabari Smith (Auburn), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona).

Paolo Banchero (Duke), JD Notae (Arkansas), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), James Akinjo (Baylor) and E.J. Liddell (Ohio State) earned third-team honors.