Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren selected second overall by Oklahoma City in 2022 NBA draft

Jun. 23—Despite a shakeup at the top spot Chet Holmgren landed where he was expected — Oklahoma City.

Gonzaga forward Holmgren was drafted second overall by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA draft in New York on Thursday, becoming the highest selection in Bulldogs history ahead of Adam Morrison, who was drafted third by the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006.

Holmgren is the second "one-and-done" player from Gonzaga to be taken in the top five, after his high school teammate Jalen Suggs was drafted No. 5 in last year's draft by the Orlando Magic.

The Magic had the first pick in this years' draft and opted for Duke's Paolo Banchero over Holmgren, despite Auburn's Jabari Smith expected to take the top spot ahead of the draft.

Before the draft Holmgren said of Orlando, "I feel like I'm someone who highlights other players' skills as well as finds where to fit in with my skills. I feel like I have a wide variety of skills that compare with anybody, but especially a point guard like Josh Giddey who has great vision, knows how to get in the teeth of the defense and distribute the ball.

"It'll make life easy for me and I feel like being a lob threat as well as being able to open up the floor, space the floor, things like that. Then with Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), he doesn't really need any help from anybody. He's a helluva player."

This story will be updated.