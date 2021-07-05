Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren helps USA to easy win at U19 tournament

Jul. 4—Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren produced another efficient effort as the U.S. cruised to another lopsided win at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

Holmgren and five teammates scored in double figures in a 100-52 blowout over Mali on Sunday.

Holmgren made his only 3-point attempt, 2 of 4 inside the arc and 4 of 5 free throws en route to 11 points. He added four assists, three rebounds and two blocks in just over 19 minutes of playing time.

Former Zag center Oumar Ballo, who led Mali to a runner-up finish behind the U.S. in the 2019 World Cup, scored nine points on 4-of-12 shooting. Ballo, who transferred to Arizona in April, finished with five rebounds and three assists in 28-plus minutes.

The U.S. (2-0) faces Australia on Tuesday. Turkey, which lost to the U.S. 83-54 on Saturday, rebounded with a 64-62 win over Australia.

Sabonis, Lithuania fall to Slovenia

Former Gonzaga standout Domantas Sabonis won't be making a repeat trip to the Olympics.

Sabonis and Lithuania lost to Slovenia 96-85 on Sunday in the final of an Olympic qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Sabonis, who played for Lithuania in the 2016 Olympics, scored eight points on 4-of-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic led Slovenia with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Slovenia broke away from a tie at halftime by outscoring Lithuania 28-17 in the third quarter.

Italy downs Serbia, Petrusev

Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev poured in 22 points in less than 24 minutes but Serbia lost to Italy 102-95.

Italy earned a spot in the Olympics later this month with the victory in Belgrade, Serbia.

Petrusev made 6 of 7 field-goal attempts and 10 of 12 free throws. He finished with five rebounds.