Gonzaga's Braden Huff wins fourth West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week honor

Feb. 12—It's hard to determine which Braden Huff performance was more impressive: the freshman's 25-point outing on Wednesday against Portland, or a 12-point effort at No. 17 Kentucky that helped Gonzaga secure its biggest win of the year to this point.

Either way, it was more than enough to help Huff win West Coast Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. Huff's now won the award four times — more than any other freshman in the conference — and has now won it twice in the last four weeks.

Huff came within one point of his career high in Gonzaga's mid-week win over Portland, coming off the bench to score 25 points while making 11 of 16 shots from the field, 3 of 5 from the 3-point line while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.

The Illinois native reached double figures again three days later, giving the Zags 12 points off the bench in their 89-85 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Huff made 5 of 8 from the field and had three rebounds, scoring eight points during a key stretch late in the second half when starting forward Graham Ike was on the bench with foul trouble.

Huff's now averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Zags while shooting 48% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line.

San Diego guard Wayne McKinney III was named WCC Player of the Week after combining to score 55 points in the Toreros' wins over Loyola Marymount and Pacific.