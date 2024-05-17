Gonzaga women pick up Minnesota transfer forward McKynnlie Dalan

May 16—The Gonzaga women's basketball team picked up a transfer from the Big Ten Conference, coach Lisa Fortier announced.

McKynnlie Dalan is a 6-foot-1 forward from the University of Minnesota and will join Gonzaga in the fall.

Dalan, from Montesano, Washington, will be a sophomore.

"She is a forward who will be able to stretch the defense with her perimeter shooting and embraces physicality around the basket," Fortier said in a news release. "She is driven to improve and ready to put in the work to become the best version of herself."

Dalan is the third addition to the Gonzaga roster this offseason, joining 5-9 guard graduate transfer Tayla Dalton of Saint Mary's and 5-9 guard Ines Bettencourt from Connecticut.

Dalan appeared in 15 games at Minnesota her freshman season.

Prior to arriving at Minnesota, Dalan was an all-state honoree in basketball and volleyball her junior year at Montesano where she played four years of each sport. She averaged 21 points and 16 rebounds her junior season.

Two of the three additions — Dalan and Bettencourt — have multiple seasons available at Gonzaga.

Dalton and Bettencourt fill needs Gonzaga had at point guard. Dalan fills the spot vacated by graduate wing Brynna Maxwell, who was selected in the second round of the recent WNBA draft.

The Zags lost three players to the transfer portal — Calli Stokes, Payton Muma and Naya Ojukwu.

Gonzaga wouldn't confirm how many scholarships are still available when asked Thursday. But with five returners (not counting walk-on Ella Hopkins), three incoming freshmen and three transfers, it would give the Zags 11 players on scholarship. The Zags are allowed 15 scholarships, so it stands to reason that Gonzaga probably isn't finished signing players.