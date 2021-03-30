Gonzaga vs USC Best Bets, Odds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vaughn Dalzell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gonzaga (-8.5) vs. USC

The 29-0 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the USC Trojans for a chance at the Final Four. The spread is set at -8.5 in favor of Gonzaga, which is interesting considering West Virginia is the only team in the nation to keep the final score within 10 points of the Bulldogs this season.

Gonzaga has only played one top 25 defense all season and that was versus Kansas in the opening game of the year. The Bulldogs won that contest, 102-90. Gonzaga leads the nation in points per game (91.8) and owns the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency in the nation (126.3).

Both teams focus on scoring inside the three-point line. Gonzaga scores 57.3% of its points from inside the arc, ranking 29th in the nation. USC ranks 42nd with 55.7% of its points from two.

The Bulldogs allow 54.9% of their opponents' points to come from two (29th-most). The Trojans only allow 50.4% of their opponents points (193rd) to come from two, but a majority from three to offset that (33%, 90th).

Gonzaga allows 29.4% (222nd) of its opponents' points to come from beyond the arc. Their opponents also shoot 32.1% from three compared to USC's opponents hitting 33.3% for the season.

Going off that, scoring from beyond the three-point line, both teams rank 295th and 305th overall in attempts. The Trojans average 18.1 threes per game (299th) and the Bulldogs 20.4 (222nd) on the season. Over the last three games, all NCAA Tournament contests, Gonzaga is averaging 24.3 triples compared to USC's 17.7.

The Trojans are hitting a blistering 50.3% from three in the tournament and the Bulldogs allowed 34%.USC does shoot 36.3% from three (60th) and Gonzaga 37.3% (29th) on the season. They both simply do not attempt many threes. As well as USC has shot versus Drake, Kansas and Oregon, Gonzaga is a different animal.

Here is a stat comparison for Gonzaga and USC in the NCAA Tournament. Besides the Trojans three-point percentage, points allowed per game and blocks per game, the Bulldogs lead in every other category.

USC vs Gonzaga stats
USC vs Gonzaga stats

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code VAUGHN10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Gonzaga is one-of-three teams to rank top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency. They will take on USC's newly implemented zone defense. The zone has been successful at limiting its opponents from three in the Trojans' NCAA Elite 8 run. USC allowed 56, 51 and 68 points in the three games.

USC will attempt to slow down Gonzaga, limit interior shots and force more threes. If Gonzaga is hitting from deep, this will be another double-digit win, especially if the Bulldogs lead by six or more at half.

USC has not had to play from behind much the past five games. Versus Colorado, they went down 22-7 early and lost 72-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Against Drake, USC trailed 26-23 with 8:09 left in the first half and never looked back winning, 72-56. If USC trails early to Gonzaga, chances are that hole will be too deep to climb out.

USC Head Coach Andy Enfield is 10-0 ATS (100%) in NCAA Tournament for his career. That streak can only last so long and a team like Gonzaga could be the outlier we look at next season when the Trojans are back in the tournament. As a matter of fact, I am banking on as I will take Gonzaga -8.5 on PointsBet.

As mentioned previously, Gonzaga has only won one game by less than 10 points this season. As great as USC has played in the NCAA Tournament, I think the Trojans may come out erratic against Gonzaga to start the game. Not many teams can maintain playing at Gonzaga's pace, while playing a rock solid zone defense every possession.

Gonzaga will break that zone at points throughout the game. I would not be surprised to see USC resort to more man-to-man once the Bulldogs find their three-point stroke, whether that is in the first or second half. It is a Gonzaga and Baylor collision course and I am sticking to that.

Game Pick: Gonzaga -8.5 (1u)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Recommended Stories

  • Dan Campbell’s press conference keeps Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s fate up in the air

    Campbell is intrigued by moving Big V into the right guard spot

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga covers another big spread, can anyone compete against the Bulldogs?

    Gonzaga has covered in every tournament game, beating huge point spreads

  • Two to go: No. 1 South Carolina faces familiar foe, No. 1 Stanford draws Dana Evans in Elite Eight

    There are two more Final Four berths to be decided Tuesday night.

  • 'He's a nightmare' — How Baylor's Davion Mitchell became college hoops' biggest problem

    As Baylor cut down the nets to reach the school’s first men’s NCAA Final Four since 1950, perhaps nobody was more responsible than Davion Mitchell.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Rockets hit new low, blow 16-point lead in fourth quarter in loss to T-Wolves

    Houston didn't score a point in the final seven minutes of the game.

  • GM who drafted Durant, Harden and Westbrook has 18 first-round picks in next seven years

    Thunder GM Sam Presti is a skilled evaluator with a great history. He drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, three former NBA MVPs.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Kings' trade-deadline additions show importance in fifth straight win

    Just days after being acquired by Kings, Delon Wright, Moe Harkless and Terence Davis make contributions in win over Spurs.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters title defense

    Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.

  • Kenyon Martin wishes Carmelo Anthony landed with the Trail Blazers sooner

    "Id be lying if I didnt admit that I wish he ended up there three or four years earlier. If so, the Blazers might have been champions.

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Giants to sign Danny Shelton: 4 things to know

    The New York Giants are expected to sign Danny Shelton, so here are four things to know about the team's newest nose tackle.

  • Hero or villain? Houston's Kelvin Sampson has survived and advanced

    Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are still alive in the NCAA tournament — a testament to his resilience as a coach and the uneven nature of this college basketball season.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.