Gonzaga vs San Diego College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Gonzaga vs San Diego prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 3

Gonzaga vs San Diego How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Gonzaga (17-2), San Diego (13-9)

Gonzaga vs San Diego Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

No one’s stopping this offense.

Gonzaga can score inside, it can score from three, and it can score on the move. It’ll adapt and adjust on the fly as it finds way to keep on scoring, coming up with four 100-point games in the last six, and with over 90 points in six of the last eight games.

San Diego’s defense isn’t bad, but the offense doesn’t have the pop to keep up.

The D doesn’t force enough steals, and the O doesn’t do anything from three. Forget the transition points, and only coming up with double-digit threes one time since the opener is a problem. However …

Why San Diego Will Win

The Toreros can hit the boards and they can stop the three.

They might not be quite good enough at cranking up the points, but they’re aggressive enough on the inside to keep teams at around 40% from the field, and then they come up with a whole lot of rebounds.

It’s not a big roster, but overall it’s an aggressive and deep team that gets all five players involved at getting to the glass. If it can bother the Bulldog shooters into an off night and clean up everything from there, it might be able to keep this from getting out of hand, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, there just isn’t enough firepower to keep up.

San Diego will be pesky enough to hang around for almost a half, but one big Gonzaga run – there’s always one big run – will push ahead.

It won’t be the total wipeout most Gonzaga games are, but it’ll be comfortable over the last five minutes.

Gonzaga vs San Diego Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 84, San Diego 60

Line: Gonzaga -21.5, o/u: 150.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

