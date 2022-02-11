Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Gonzaga (20-2), Saint Mary’s (20-5)

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The Gaels got their groove back.

They lost at Santa Clara a few days ago, but they shot well and bounced back to hit everything in a blowout win over San Diego.

This isn’t a team full of firepower, but it’s able to hit inside and out, it’s got the ability to bomb away at keep up the pace – it hit double-digit three in three of the last four games – and it’s a rock on the free throw line.

Part of the problem teams have against Gonzaga is how they give away points. The Bulldogs guard well from three, but Saint Mary’s should be able to get its shots off.

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Yeah, Saint Mary’s can shoot threes, and they do a whole lot of things right – including playing the best defense in the West Coast Conference – but Gonzaga is a whole other animal, especially at home.

Santa Clara was able to get past the Gaels by hitting everything from the field and doing a strong job on the boards in the 77-72 win. Gonzaga thunder dunked 115 points on the Broncos on the road back in mid-January.

Saint Mary’s should be able to keep Gonzaga from coming up with with a massive embarrassment, but forget it if the threes aren’t falling …

What’s Going To Happen

Saint Mary’s is 1-4 when it’s not hitting at least 28% from three. Gonzaga hasn’t allowed four of the last five teams to get to 28% from three.

Everyone comes for the offense, but it’s the underappreciated Bulldog D that gets it done, too.

Saint Mary’s will do enough to pressure the Gonzaga guards to keep them from moving the ball around like they usually do, but it’s Gonzaga at home.

It’ll pull away when it has to, but the Saint Mary’s D will keep this game from getting too out to hand. No one has scored 80 on it so far, but …

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 81, Saint Mary’s 63

