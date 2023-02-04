Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 4

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Gonzaga (19-4), Saint Mary’s (20-4)

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Saint Mary’s doesn’t score like it’ll need to.

Gonzaga might not be the high-octane powerhouse of previous seasons – it can stall out once in a while – but it’s still No. 1 in the nation averaging over 86 points per game.

It’s amazingly efficient at generating points inside and out, it doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, and it’s amazing putting a game away once it gets on a roll.

Saint Mary’s has the size, the rebounding ability, and the three point shooting to make it a fight as long as the defense does its job.

This can’t get into the 80s, or forget it. However …

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

The Gaels are on a roll for a reason.

They’ve won 11 straight on its defense. It does a nice job of forcing mistakes, but where it thrives is keeping teams from coming up with easy second chance points.

Forget anything in transition – it’s all about keeping games under control. Rely on the offense working for the extra shot, count on hitting at least 35% from three, and assume they can hang on the glass enough to make the Bulldogs fight.

That, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Saint Mary’s knows how to battle this team in Moraga.

At least it did last year.

Gonzaga was held in check in a stunning 67-57 road loss to the Gaels last season. That was only one of three matchups – the Bulldogs won the other two – but they weren’t track meets.

The defense that allows teams to hit just under 40% from the field has to play out of its mind. Three of Gonzaga’s four losses came when it was kept under 45%, and Saint Mary’s is about to slow this down and muck it up to do just that.

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Line

Saint Mary’s 69, Gonzaga 66

Line: Saint Mary’s -3.5, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 4

