Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Gonzaga (24-2), Saint Mary’s (23-6)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Saint Mary’s just doesn’t score enough.

It’s a great team with a phenomenal defense and great half court attack that spreads the ball around well, but the points don’t go in bunches. It’s more about quality over quantity, and you’re not beating Gonzaga if you’re not serving up the super-sized portions.

Even when Gonzaga is struggling a bit – like it did against Santa Clara – it’s still able to power through.

It played the Gaels’ game – for the most part – in the first meeting two weeks ago and still made 55% from the field, half the threes, and won by 16.

Gonzaga can play a whole lot of defense, too, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Saint Mary’s Will Win

Saint Mary’s is 15-0 in Moraga.

Granted, it hasn’t played Gonzaga at home – or anyone close to it – but no one seems to be able to get the offense going when the Gaels feel comfortable.

No one has hit 70 points, it’s been a struggle for teams to get to 40% from three, and the offense flirts with 50% from the field.

As long as the best defense in the West Coast Conference can be solid, and as long as the team doesn’t turn the ball over in bunches and bogs everything down …

– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a great fight for a half, and once again, a team in the West Coast Conference that should give Gonzaga a hard time will do just that …

Until the big scoring burst comes.

San Francisco was supposed to be a nasty out at home, and then Gonzaga pulled away for a 16-point win.

Story continues

Santa Clara made a push, and then it was a 12-point Bulldog victory.

Saint Mary’s has the make up and talent to pull this off and finally show that Gonzaga is vulnerable.

And then Gonzaga will prove once again that it’s not – at least for now.

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 76, Saint Mary’s 66

Line: Gonzaga -9.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football

1: His inability to not say “make a play”

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams