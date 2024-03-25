Gonzaga vs. Purdue: Predictions, picks, odds for 2024 March Madness game

The No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 this Friday. This isn't the first time these teams have faced each other this season, with Purdue coming out victorious 73-63 during the Maui Invitational toward the beginning of the year.

Despite the Boilermakers having won two games already during the NCAA Tournament, their quest for redemption clearly isn't over. Since losing to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round a year ago, Purdue has been on a tour for vengeance. They need a deep run this season, at least a trip to the Final Four, otherwise they'll continue to be mocked for their early exit last season. A win over a perennial contender like Gonzaga would go a long way in making that embarrassing loss a distant memory.

Gonzaga will be a tough opponent. The Zags have reached the Sweet 16 nine straight years and have advanced to the Elite Eight in five of the previous eight trips. They know what it takes to win. Lots of people thought McNeese State was going to upset the Bulldogs in the first round. How did Gonzaga respond? They won by 21 and then followed that victory up with a win over blue blood program Kansas by the same amount.

Here's how to watch Friday's Sweet 16 matchup.

Predictions:

On3: Purdue 81, Gonzaga 77

Chandler Vessels writes, "KenPom agrees with Vegas in the matchup between the Bulldogs and Boilermakers, predicting Purdue to win 81-77 and advance to the Elite Eight for the second time under Matt Painter."

FOX Sports: Purdue 78, Gonzaga 75

The FOX Sports staff gives Purdue a 69.7% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. They give Gonzaga a 34.5% chance to win.

Bleacher Nation: Purdue 78, Gonzaga 75

Although Bleacher Nation projects the Boilermakers to win, they seem to think that OVER 154.5 is a much better bet. Luis Escalante writes, "The Boilermakers and the Bulldogs combine to average 14.4 more points per game than the total of 154.5 set for this matchup."

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat Bulldogs in Friday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday.

Spread: Purdue (-5.5)

Moneyline: Purdue (-225); Gonzaga (+185)

Over/under: 154.5

When: Friday, March 29

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET/4:29 p.m. PT

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Cable TV: TBS, truTV

Streaming: Paramount+, Sling TV

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

