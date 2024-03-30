Gonzaga vs. Purdue basketball: Live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16

DETROIT — March Madness has made its way to Little Caesars Arena with the Sweet 16, where 1-seed Purdue and 5-seed Gonzaga will square off Friday in downtown Detroit with an Elite Eight berth on the line for the 2024 NCAA tournament Midwest region.

The Boilermakers and Zags have met twice in the past two seasons, with Purdue coming out victorious on both occasions behind monster performances by the soon-to-be back-to-back national player of the Year Zach Edey; 23 points and seven rebounds a season ago, then 25 points and 14 rebounds in a 73-63 win in November this season.

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Gonzaga forward Graham Ike (13) battle for the tipoff during the first half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Sweet 16 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, March 29, 2024.

THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM: Purdue's Zach Edey owns Gonzaga, but Bulldogs have better plan in Sweet 16

While he is the focal point of coach Matt Painter's team, there are plenty who can light it up. Braden Smith (12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds) and Fletcher Loyer (10.5 points) both shoot better than 44% from long range while Lance Jones (12 points) averaged more than two long balls per game as well.

Coach Mark Few's team, meanwhile, is about as balanced as any in America with six players who average between 9.2 and 16.4 points per game. Graham Ike, a Wyoming transfer, leads the way with 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while fifth year senior Anton Watson has had a successful season as a classic stretch four, averaging 14.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

A win for Gonzaga would result in the program's fifth Elite 8 appearance in the past seven tournaments; the Boilermakers are searching for their second Elite 8 appearance (2018-19) since the turn of the century.

Check back during the game for live score updates and highlights.

Purdue vs. Gonzaga live score updates, highlights in Sweet 16

Purdue and Gonzaga during the first half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Sweet 16 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Half: Purdue 40, Gonzaga 36

Edey made a tough left-handed layup with one-second left on the shot-clock to give Purdue a 35-33 lead, but Gonzaga took it right back when Ike stretched the floor and drilled his second long ball of the night.

However the Boilers would get the final laugh of the half after Jones made a mid-range jumper on a curl from the free throw line to re-take the lead and then Edey finished the half with a ferocious and-1 slam-dunk with 9.5 seconds remaining despite a replay showing he took a shot to the head.

Edey SLAM + the harm@boilerball closing the half strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/LIVjMPpr5Z — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2024

He made a free throw to give Purdue a 40-36 lead. Jones leads the Boilers with 12 points, Edey has 11 and six rebounds, Smith's scored eight and Gillis has six.

Ike leads Gonzaga with 12 points and six rebounds, followed by 10 from Watson and eight from Nembhard.

Gonzaga 33, Purdue 33 with 3:09 left in first half | Back-and-forth

It feels like it will be a slugfest all night. Fletcher Loyer answered Gonzaga's run with a 3-pointer (he fell down on the play and appealed to the ref for a foul, to no avail) to take a momentary lead, before Ike and Hickman answered with consecutive buckets.

Jones made a scooping layup to tie the game at 33 after Watson picked up 2nd personal foul for Gonzaga with 4:18.

Gonzaga 29, Purdue 28 with 6:19 left in first half | Zags answer back

It was a quick spurt between the Bulldogs' timeout and the next media timeout, but Gonzaga made the most of it.

After a Purdue 3 went in-and-out, Ike connected on a put-back slam to give Gonzaga seven second-chance points. Then, after another Boilermakers 3 went halfway down and out, Watson drilled a long ball from the left corner on a pass from Ike to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead.

Purdue 28, Gonzaga 24 with 8:11 left in first half | Boilers barrage from 3

Mason Gillis tied the game up with a 3-pointer from the right wing, then after a the Zags took the lead back on a floater, Smith tied it up at 22 with one of his own. Gonzaga's Braden Huff hit a lefty finish over edey, before Smith made a skip pass to Jones in the corner for three and then came off a screen on the next possession and drilled one of his own before he let out a roar as Mark Few called a timeout.

Purdue is 6 of 9 from 3-point range and has made its last three attempts in the past 2:22 of game time.

Gonzaga 20, Purdue 17 with 10:57 left in first half | Put-back points

Gonzaga got to work on the offensive glass in the second portion of the game. After a missed 3 by Hickman, Ike got a rebound then kept the play alive for a Hickman floater. On the next trip down for Gonzaga, Watson split a pair of free throws (which came after an offensive rebound by Dusty Stromer), then Ike got yet another offensive rebound on the missed free throw and finished a floater of his own.

Purdue stayed tight offensively thanks to a pair of 3-pointers, one by Mason Gillis from the left corner, the other by Lance Jones from the left wing, which were sandwiched around an Edey slam.

Gonzaga 12, Purdue 7 with 15:33 left in first half | Quick start both ways

Gonzaga missed its first shot of the game, but hasn't missed since, connecting on five straight field goals before the media timeout, which includes back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan Nembhard and Grhaham Ike on the past two trips. Purdue's offense has come from Edey, who has a hook shot and a pair of free throws, and Smith, who drilled a wide-open 3-pointer to give Purdue a 5-4 lead before Gonzaga's 8-2 run.

Meet the starters

Purdue: Fletcher Loyer (G, So.); Braden Smith (G, So.); Lance Jones (G, 5th);Trey Kaufman-Renn (F, So.), Zach Edey (C, Sr.)

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard (G, Jr.); Nolan Hickman (G,Jr.); Graham Ike (F, R-Jr.); Anton Watson, (F, Gr); Ben Gregg, (F, Jr.)

Purdue vs Gonzaga start time, TV info, location

Start time: Approximately 7:39 p.m. EST

TV info: CBS

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich.

Welcome to Detroit

Fans are beginning to fill the lower bowl as most players for both Gonzaga and Purdue have taken the court with approximately 40 minutes to go before tip.

For what it's worth Zach Edey wasn't on the court for the first 15 minutes or so, but did take the court eventually to practice some work down low. He got a loud roar when a close-up was shown on the big screen. Gonzaga's been getting stretched out, going through layups, floaters and shooting stations.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gonzaga vs. Purdue in NCAA Sweet 16: Score updates, highlights