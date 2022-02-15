Gonzaga vs Pepperdine prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Gonzaga (21-2), Pepperdine (7-20)

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Gonzaga is just running scrimmages at this point.

No one is pressuring this offense. No one is scoring on this defense. No one is coming close, and that includes Pepperdine, who lost 117-83 back in early January.

Saint Mary’s gave Gonzaga a wee bit of a push for a while, and then it lost 74-58. There’s too much versatility offensively, the defense is taking advantage of desperate teams bombing away from the outside, now it gets to have some fun against a Pepperdine defense that’s getting rolled by everyone.

The Waves have to crank up the offense and be on from three early on, and …

Why Pepperdine Will Win

It’s possible.

Pepperdine doesn’t have the defense to slow down anything Gonzaga wants to do inside and out, but it can hit from three, it’s not all that bad on the offensive glass, and for all the defensive issues, the team forces a whole lot of turnovers.

Yeah, the Waves got rocked by Gonzaga in the first meeting, but it shot well, hit ten threes, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Waves shot well, and they also gave up 63 first half points. in the loss.

Get ready for a whole lot of points – mainly on the Gonzaga side – but Pepperdine will hit at least ten threes to do its part of the point total lift, but there won’t be a whole lot of drama.

Gonzaga vs Pepperdine Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 66

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

