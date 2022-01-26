Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, January 27

Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount How To Watch

Date: Thursday, January 27

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Gonzaga (15-2), Loyola Marymount (9-8)

Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount Game Preview

Why Loyola Marymount Will Win

The Lions can play a little defense.

They might not put up points in bunches, and they don’t have the size to hold up if this gets into a rebounding war, but it’s an active team that will force a slew of mistakes and is strong enough at defending the three to matter.

No, the threes aren’t there to keep up in any sort of a shootout, but it’s not a bad shooting team – it finds ways to get to the rim.

It’s going to have to grind this down, get to the free throw line, keep this in the 60s, and …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

It’s the team’s first game since getting dropped from No. 1 in the AP college basketball poll.

It’s not like it doesn’t play every game with a bit of an attitude, but with six days off it should be at another level at home.

No one moves the ball around for the easy shot quite as well, and no one generates points from a variety of ways like the Bulldogs do.

There’s no need to do much out of the norm here. Loyola Marymount can’t hang on the boards with this bunch, and it turns the ball over way, way too often – there should be a whole lot of fast break points to turn this into a rout early on.

What’s Going To Happen

There are going to be lots and lots of points.

Gonzaga will do its part to carry the point total load, but Loyola Marymount will get its share of points helped by a big night on the free throw line. It won’t be close to enough to win, but it should make this a bit more entertaining than the normal Bulldog coronation.

Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount Prediction, Lines

Gonzaga 101, Loyola Marymount 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

