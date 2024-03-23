Gonzaga vs. Kansas: Predictions, picks and odds for March Madness game

The Kansas Jayhawks, No. 4 seed, will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs, No. 5 seed, in a closely contested match in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This will be the third meeting between the programs, each having one win in the previous games.

In the first round of the March Madness, the Kansas Jayhawks secured a narrow victory over the Samford Bulldogs with a score of 93-89. K.J. Adams Jr. was the top scorer for Kansas with 20 points, while Hunter Dickinson contributed 19 points to the team's win over the Bulldogs in Salt Lake City.

On the other hand, Gonzaga cruised to an 86-65 victory against McNeese State in the first-round matchup on Thursday. Graham Ike took control of the scoring for the Bulldogs with 16 points against the Cowboys.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts during the first half against the Samford Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks predictions

The Topeka Capital-Journal: Gonzaga 80, Kansas 67

Jordan Guskey writes: "Kansas prevailed Thursday, but is in line to fall short on Saturday. It’ll be difficult for the likes of Timberlake and Dickinson and more to step up to the extent they did against Samford. Gonzaga wins, and sends the Jayhawks into the offseason."

Talk Sport: Take Gonzaga

Richard Janvrin writes: "Kansas managed to hold on and beat Samford, but they did so with unexpected players scoring and shooting 60.3% from the field. Gonzaga and Kansas are both solid defensive teams, as they both hold teams to just under 41% from the field. However, without McCullar Jr., Gonzaga is the more reliable offense, and they have one less player, a guy who averages 18 points per game, to worry about."

ESPN: Gonzaga has a 59.1% chance to win

According to EPN's Matchup Predictor, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a 59.1% chance to beat the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks betting lines, odds

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are favored to defeat the Kansas Jayhawks, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Friday:

Spread: Gonzaga (-3.5); Kansas (+3.5)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-180); Kansas (+150)

Total Over/Under: 151.5

No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks channel, steaming information

Game day: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Game time: 3:15 p.m., ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, MAX

