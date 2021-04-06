Gonzaga vs. Baylor: Score updates, live analysis from 2021 men's NCAA championship game

With the 2021 men's NCAA basketball championship on the line, two No. 1 seeds will do battle in Indianapolis. One seeks the immortality that comes with an undefeated season. The other stands in the way of that dream while writing its own history.

Gonzaga (31-0) vs. Baylor (27-2) has all the makings of a men's national championship classic.

It's the first time since 2005, when North Carolina held off Illinois, that the top two seeds in the field of 68 will meet in the championship. And with all of the upsets in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament, it almost feels like this matchup was meant to be.

Follow along with USA TODAY Sports for the latest updates and analysis.

Everything you need to be know about the game HERE.

Read more:

The calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/xfK8fHhUVV — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2021

Indianapolis frontline workers sing national anthem

A well-done anthem by frontline workers (police officers, firefighters, etc.) from the area. Jim Nantz is on the public-address system announcing the starting lineups. It's almost gametime.

Baylor trying to make Texas-sized history

The last men's basketball team from Texas to win the NCAA championship was the historic 1966 Texas Western (now University of Texas-El Paso) squad, famous for being the first all-Black starting five to win it all.

Starting lineups

Gonzaga: G Jalen Suggs, G Andrew Nembhard, G Joel Ayayi, F Corey Kispert, F Drew Timme

Butler: G Jared Butler, G Davion Mitchell, G MaCio Teague, F Mark Vital, F Flo Thamba

The referees: Bo Boroski, Keith Kimble, Randy McCall. It is McCall's second title game, and the first for Boroski and Kimble.

Story continues

Half of Lucas Oil Stadium in use

With social distancing rules in effect in the stands at Lucas Oil Stadium, it would have been a vacuous scene had the entire stadium been illuminated, as was the case in previous Final Fours at the venue.

Instead, the NCAA has sectioned off nearly half of the stadium to create a more cozy environment. Here's a bird's-eye view.

Using half-stadium for Gonzaga-Baylor championship game. pic.twitter.com/vrcDno2kAo — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) April 6, 2021

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Baylor

Time: 9:20 p.m. Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

TV: CBS.

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson.

How to stream: March Madness Live, fuboTV, Paramount+.

Odds: Gonzaga -4.5; over/under: 159.5

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gonzaga-Baylor March Madness: Men's NCAA championship live updates