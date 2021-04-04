Gonzaga vs. Baylor | National Championship Preview
Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you an instant breakdown of the NCAA Tournament National Championship game between 1-seed Gonzaga and 1-seed Baylor.
UCLA nearly shocked unbeaten Gonzaga in the Final Four, but Jalen Suggs made a 30-foot shot as time expired in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 93-90 victory.
Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game, stiflingHouston for a chance at the program’s first national title. Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The showdown between Baylor and Gonzaga that was called off in December because of the pandemic is finally back on, with the biggest stakes of all: The two best teams all season will play for the national championship Monday night.
Gonzaga is favored in the title game, but the line might have shrunk a bit.
Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through the epic, instant-classic between top-seeded Baylor and 11-seed UCLA in the Final Four, and tells you what it was like to be in the arena for Jalen Suggs’ memorable game-winner in overtime.
For Gonzaga and Baylor, this men's tournament has been about unfinished business. They're one win from facing off for a title two years in the making.
The Bulldogs have been good to bettors this tournament.
Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees were wowed by Gonzaga's game-winner
The Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs meet for the 2021 NCAA Basketball Men's National Championship. (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)
LeBron James was hyped like many on social media on Saturday night as he saw Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hit a game-winning 3-pointer over UCLA.
Gonzaga survived, but UCLA gave the Bulldogs a bigger challenge than expected.
UCLA’s perfect game looked like it might end Gonzaga’s perfect season. Instead, Jalen Suggs added to NCAA Tournament lore with a buzzer-beating three.
Several sports stars were clearly stunned after Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs got the Zags into the NCAA championship game with his buzzer-beating three.
With undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor both advancing to the national title game with Final Four victories on Saturday, it sets up the single-best national title game on paper in the history of the NCAA tournament.
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for MGM Resorts, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss how the sportsbook did during the Final Four on Saturday night and what they want to happen during the national championship game on Monday Night between Gonzaga vs. Baylor.
