Gonzaga vs. Baylor | National Championship Preview

Associated Press

Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game, stiflingHouston for a chance at the program’s first national title. Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history. The showdown between Baylor and Gonzaga that was called off in December because of the pandemic is finally back on, with the biggest stakes of all: The two best teams all season will play for the national championship Monday night.