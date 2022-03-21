Gonzaga vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Gonzaga vs Arkansas prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Game Preview, How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 24

Game Time: COMING

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

How To Watch: COMING

Records: Gonzaga (1 seed, 28-3)

Arkansas (4 seed, 27-8)

Region: West

Why Arkansas Will Win

Imagine if Memphis didn’t foul quite as much and had a bit higher talent level with the ability to last a full 40 minutes.

That’s Arkansas … to a point.

The Hogs aren’t quite as good as the Tigers are from three, but they take the ball away with similar defensive production to go along with a whole lot of rebounds and even more happening from the free throw line.

That’s not to say Memphis gave Arkansas the blueprint after getting out to a big lead on the Bulldogs, but the pressure and the style were a bother until the No. 1 team in the country flipped the switch.

To take this another way, Memphis looked and played like a fighter who punched himself out. Arkansas shouldn’t have that issue with its depth, decent size, and …

Why Gonzaga Will Win

Yeah, Arkansas isn’t hitting from three, and that’s going to matter.

The Hogs are here on their defense, the ability to force turnovers, and lots and lots and lots of free throws – they’re No. 1 in the nation in attempts and makes – and with plenty of rebounds.

But they’re 13-of-55 from three over the last three games and failing to hit 30% in six of its last seven games.

They have no problems running – they’re going to get up and down the floor as quickly as Gonzaga will – but can they keep up with the relentlessness of an offense that’s going to hit 50% from the field?

No. The offensive scoring punch isn’t there from the outside with the energy and points often coming off of steals, transition points, and free throws.

Gonzaga doesn’t have a fouling issue and it’s not going to turn the ball over enough for Arkansas to get into a groove.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas: What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas has to keep this in the 60s to mid-70s, and Gonzaga has a way of taking a wrecking ball to a team’s plans.

The biggest issue will be Gonzaga’s ability to hit everything inside once it gets Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren into a groove. Arkansas is 1-6 when teams to hit 46% or better from the field against this D.

Gonzaga has only made fewer than 46% of its shots four times.

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines

Prediction: Gonzaga 82, Arkansas 72

Line: Gonzaga -8.5, o/u 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Gonzaga vs Arkansas Must See Rating: 4.5

