Gonzaga, UCLA battle at Maui Invitational in rematch of last year's Sweet 16

Nov. 22—Second half

0-01 — GU 69, UCLA 65: Stromer hits a couple of free throws and the Zags are going to win this one. GU goes 2-1 in Maui, losing to tournament champion Purdue in the first round.

0:56 — GU 66, UCLA 63: Stefanovic hits a 3 to cut it to one possession and the Bruins call a timeout. Zags need a bucket here. Watson hit Hickman for a layup on the previous possession.

2:20 — GU 64, UCLA 58: Ike called for another foul and the Bruins cut the lead. Zags call for a timeout. GU has 25 fouls, UCLA has 24.

3:54 — GU 64, UCLA 55: Stromer is blocked on a corner 3 at the final media timeout. Watson trying to help close this one out for GU, he throws down a big dunk down the stretch to give him 32 points.

7:24 — GU 60, UCLA 51: Anton. Watson.

Zags senior hits his third 3-pointer at the U8 media timeout. He has a career high 30 points for GU on 13 of 14 shooting. Unreal performance from the G-Prep grad.

11:40 — GU 53, UCLA 42: Watson hits a 3 and UCLA calls a timeout. Fouls aside, this has been a statement from the GU senior. Watson with a game-high 23 points on 10 of 11 shooting.

15:28 — GU 43, UCLA 41: Bruins take the lead but the Zags take it back on a three-point play from Nembhard. More of the same from the first half. Bona with four in the period for UCLA.

Halftime

If you tuned in to see a basketball games, you'll have to settle for a free throw contest. Gonzaga and UCLA combined for 40 foul shots and 29 fouls in the first half. The Bruins capitalized to only trail 38-34.

UCLA made 17 of 23 attempts from the line, while GU made 9 of 17.

The Zags were led by Anton Watson's 15 points and five rebounds, though he only played 10 minutes with two fouls. GU's Jun Seok Yeo and Ben Gregg have three fouls apiece. Dusty Stromer, Graham Ike and Braden Huff all have two.

Foul trouble for UCLA: Kenneht Nwuba (three), Adem Bona, Aday Mara, Ilane Fibleuil all with two.

First half

0:32 — GU 38, UCLA 33: Bruins staying it it from the free throw line. They have scored 16 of their 33 points from the stripe. Zags call a timeout after a turnover from Nembhard. GU has 15 fouls, UCLA has 13.

3:25 — GU 33, UCLA 24: Zags give up a run, but Hickman responds with a 3-pointer at the U4 media timeout. Lots off fouls early, 12 for GU and 11 for UCLA. Hickman and Nembhard with five points apiece for GU.

7:46 — GU 23, UCLA 14: Watson single-handedly outscoring the Bruins, but UCLA staying alive at the free throw line. Bruins with nine points at the line, while the Zags are 4 of 10 on free throws.

Watson leads with 15 points and five rebounds.

11:37 — GU 15, UCLA 9: Watson carrying the Zags at the U12 media timeout. He's got 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting, finding easy looks at the rim.

Watson adds four rebounds. Ike went to the bench with two fouls. UCLA just 2 of 9 from the field, continuing a trend this tournament of teams struggling against the Zags defense in the first half.

15:53 — GU 7, UCLA 3: Watson gets a big block at the rim and the Zags get possession at the first media timeout. Great start from Watson and Ike down low. Watson has four points, a block and a steal. Ike has three points — all on free throws — and two assists.

19:03 — GU 2, UCLA 0: Zags work inside and Ike finds Watson for a nice layup to open the scoring. Same starting five GU has gone with so hard this season.

Pregame

Another chapter in the storied series between Gonzaga and UCLA is hardly a consolation.

Tonight's game will be in name only when the No. 11 Zags (3-1) tip off against the Bruins (4-1) tonight for 5th/6th place in the Maui Invitational.

Gonzaga went cold in its loss to Purdue on Monday to open the tournament, but responded nicely, beating Syracuse 76-57 yesterday. The Zags struggled again to manage their turnovers, but when they kept control of the ball scored points at ease inside the paint.

The Bruins opened the tournament with a 71-69 loss to No. 4 Marquette, missing potential go-ahead and tying attempts inside the final 10 seconds. UCLA regrouped with a win over tournament host Chaminade yesterday.

The Bruins will go through reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Adem Bona, who has a similar build to GU's Graham Ike, and should make for an interesting matchup in the post.

There aren't many holdovers from last year's thrilling Sweet 16 game, where Julian Strawther lifted Gonzaga over the Bruins at the buzzer. But if tonight's game is anything like that one, or Jalen Suggs' 2021 winner in the Final Four, strap in for a wild ride.

