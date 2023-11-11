Gonzaga target Zoom Diallo narrows down college list to four schools

Nov. 10—Zoom Diallo will play his college hoops on the West Coast. The five-star guard from Tacoma has decided that much regarding the next phase of his basketball career, but Diallo has yet to decide whether he'll be committing to one of two schools in his home state of Washington, one in Arizona or one in California.

After narrowing his list down to six schools in January, the guard who's currently playing at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, told 247Sports.com he'll be focusing on four schools as he comes closer to a decision regarding his college commitment.

Diallo, according to 247Sports article posted Friday afternoon, will decide between Gonzaga, Washington, USC and Arizona. The guard was previously considering Kansas and Florida State as well.

In previous interviews, Diallo has cited his relationship with RJay Barsh, a former Florida State assistant coach who accepted a position on Mark Few's staff at Gonzaga in April after Roger Powell accepted a head coaching job at Valparaiso.

Diallo broke down each of his four finalists in an interview with 247Sports.com author Dushawn London.

"They're another hometown school that's a national powerhouse known for winning," Diallo said of Gonzaga. "They have a history of producing pros so why not."

Diallo took an official visit to Gonzaga in January and recently visited two of his other finalists, traveling to Washington on Sept. 29 and Arizona on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs don't currently have a commitment from the 2024 recruiting class and may not hear from Diallo before Nov. 15, when the early signing period concludes for college basketball.

"As of right now I just plan on making my decision and if it's even close to this signing period then I'll sign," he told 247Sports. "If not I'll sign at the next one. I'm just trying to make the decision."