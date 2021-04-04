Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating heave stuns UCLA, sends Gonzaga to national title game

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga's Final Four matchup was supposed to be a walkover.

Instead, the Bulldogs won an all-time thriller to advance past UCLA.

After Gonzaga survived a close call at the end of regulation to force overtime, Jalen Suggs capped the extra session with a prayer of a buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to a 93-90 win and into Monday's national title game against Baylor.

UCLA's Johnny Juzang had just tied the game at the other end, seemingly setting up the second overtime of a game that was close throughout. But Suggs dribbled the ball over halfcourt, saw an opening from well beyond the 3-point range and launched a shot from Damian Lillard range.

Before it bounced off the backboard and through the net as the buzzer sounded, Suggs was already running off the court as if he knew it was good.

WHAT. JUST. HAPPENED.



GONZAGA STAYS UNDEFEATED AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/27I8a2A9DA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 4, 2021

The Bulldogs withstood a scorching-hot UCLA shooting effort throughout and a close call in the final of second of regulation just to force the extra session. With a chance to win the game in regulation, Juzang broke free on a screen and attacked the basket with the game tied at 81. But Drew Timme, playing with four fouls, stepped in Juzang's path to draw a charge that kept Gonzaga's national title hopes alive.

NO WAY NO WAY pic.twitter.com/frhFm7UUQd — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 4, 2021

The win was an unfamiliar close call for Gonzaga, which had won its previous 27 matchup by double digits. West Virginia was the last team to really test Gonzaga in an 87-82 Bulldogs win on Dec. 2. But Gonzaga was up to the test and advances to face a Baylor team that dismantled Houston in Saturday's other national semifinal.

At the end of a tournament rife with upsets, the nation's two best teams will meet for the NCAA championship.

UCLA punched Gonzaga out of the gate, racing out to a 17-13 lead while holding Suggs and potential fellow lottery pick Corey Kispert scoreless for the first 8:44.

The Bruins shot 57.7% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point distance while turning the ball over just five times in a nearly flawless offensive first half. But they trailed at the break after a Kispert jumper in the final seconds with 4 seconds capped an equally impressive Gonzaga half and gave he Bulldogs a 45-44 edge at the break.

But UCLA didn't wilt in the second half and continued to trade punches with the nation's best team while keep hopes of its unlikely run as a No. 11 seed alive. Juzang led the charge for UCLA, concluding his red-hot tournament run with a 29-point to lead the Bruins to the brink of another upset.

But the Bulldogs — seeking their first national championship — would not be denied.