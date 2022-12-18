Gonzaga strengthens Texas’ resume with win over No. 4 Alabama

The Texas Longhorns’ resume looks stronger after Saturday. No. 15 Gonzaga, who Texas dismantled earlier this season, soundly defeated the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gonzaga is off to a rockier start than usual. The Bulldogs sit at 9-3 on the year with double digit losses to Purdue and Texas and a one-point loss to Baylor. Albeit, their schedule is not without resume-building wins.

Saturday’s 100-90 win over the Crimson Tide wasn’t the only big win the Bulldogs have secured. Gonzaga defeated Kentucky 88-72 in addition to close wins over Michigan State, Xavier and Washington. In short, they are facing a nonconference gauntlet.

Plenty of uncertainty surrounds the Texas basketball program, but the team is fortunate to have earned an early win over one of the top teams in the country.

Given its performance against Rice, the Longhorns can’t take anything for granted moving forward. For that reason, the Gonzaga win could pay dividends on Selection Sunday at the end of the season.

Texas faces Stanford at 12 pm CT on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire