Gonzaga still leads, Auburn keeps No. 2 spot in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Upsets were plentiful in men’s college basketball this week. But Gonzaga avoided any potential traps and strengthened its hold on the No. 1 ranking in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs ran their winning streak to 14 games with Saturday night’s victory against then-No. 22 Saint Mary’s. The Zags claim 30 of 32 first-place votes this week.

Auburn dropped its first SEC game of the season during the week, an overtime decision at Arkansas, but retains the No. 2 ranking. The Tigers also keep the remaining pair of first-place nods, helping them stay ahead of surging Kentucky by three poll points. UK is followed at No. 4 by another set of Wildcats, Arizona.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against St. Mary's forward Kyle Bowen (14) during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center.

It was a week of mixed results for several other notable powers. Duke moves up a spot to round out the top five despite a loss to Virginia. No. 6 Kansas also gains a couple of positions but also dropped a mid-week Big 12 contest to Texas. Purdue slips four places to No. 7 after narrowly avoiding a two-loss week Sunday. Baylor is back up to No. 8, and Big East leaders Providence and Villanova complete the top 10.

TOP 25: Complete Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Tennessee equals Villanova for the biggest jump of the week, climbing five positions to No. 13 thanks to a four-game winning streak. Houston plunges eight places to No. 15 following a pair of losses in the American Athletic Conference.

Murray State rises to No. 21, its highest position since reaching No. 7 during the 2011-12 campaign. Mountain West leader Wyoming joins the poll at No. 22, its first appearance since January of 2013. Arkansas also enters, tied for 24th with Connecticut.

Saint Mary’s and Wake Forest are this week's dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball: Gonzaga, Auburn remain top two in men's poll