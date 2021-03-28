Gonzaga steamrolls past Creighton, keeps undefeated season alive

Associated Press

Top-seeded Gonzaga has heard the resounding refrain all week. Four more wins to capture the school's first national championship, four more wins to finish the first perfect season in men's basketball in 45 years. Sure, Few sounds like a candidate tamping down expectations before at an election rally, even a small one that might be tempted to break out the “Four more!” chant during Sunday's West Region semifinal against fifth-seeded Creighton.