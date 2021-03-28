Gonzaga steamrolls past Creighton, keeps undefeated season alive
Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel explains how Gonzaga picked apart Creighton behind Drew Timme’s 22 points and secured its spot in the Elite 8.
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard believes he still has room to improve. The scary part is, he thinks that also might be true for the undefeated Zags. Nembhard had 17 points and eight assists, both season highs, to keep the NCAA Tournament's top overall seed rolling with Sunday's 83-65 rout of fifth-seeded Creighton in the West Region semifinals.
Top-seeded Gonzaga has heard the resounding refrain all week. Four more wins to capture the school's first national championship, four more wins to finish the first perfect season in men's basketball in 45 years. Sure, Few sounds like a candidate tamping down expectations before at an election rally, even a small one that might be tempted to break out the “Four more!” chant during Sunday's West Region semifinal against fifth-seeded Creighton.
Whether it's Baylor or Arkansas, a proud program will see its long Final Four drought come to an end. For the third-seeded Razorbacks, the opportunity may be coming a bit quicker than expected in Eric Musselman’s second season in charge. Top-seeded Baylor, meanwhile, has been a solid program for more than a decade under coach Scott Drew.
The Bulldogs are trying to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to go undefeated. First, they have to beat a Pac-12 team in the Elite Eight.
More history is being written in a March Madness that's already seen a record number of upsets and double-digit seeds advancing to the second weekend.
Gonzaga has covered in every tournament game, beating huge point spreads
The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 is usually when March Madness becomes less mad on the road to the Final Four. But will that be the case this year?
