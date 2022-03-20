Gonzaga stays alive, tops Memphis in comeback win

Associated Press

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey needed only one season at LSU to bring women's NCAA Tournament games back to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2014. As accomplished as Mulkey is, even she didn't envision that happening when the lure of returning to her native Louisiana led her leave the powerhouse she built at Baylor for a team that won just nine games last season. “I don’t think any of us sitting in this room ever saw this day coming,” Mulkey said Friday as LSU (25-5), the No. 3 seed in the tournament's Spokane Region, prepared to host 14th-seed Jackson State (23-6) in a first-round game on Saturday.