Gonzaga routs Kansas in second round of NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A 23-4 second-half run helped 5-seed Gonzaga rout 4-seed Kansas 89-68 in the second round of the men’s NCAA Tournament.

After winning the 2022 national championship, Kansas has been ousted from the tournament in the Round of 32 in the past two seasons.

The first half was furious and fiery for both teams with Kansas taking a 44-43 lead in the first half.

Gonzaga raced to a 6-0 lead before head coach Bill Self called a timeout just 1:24 after the tip.

The timeout worked with the Jayhawks breaking off an 18-4 run in the next five minutes. sparked by three made three-pointers from Johnny Fuprhy, Dajuan Harris and Nic Timberlake during that run.

After a scoring drought of almost three minutes by both sides, Gonzaga tied the game at 24 with 8:28 to go in the first half.

The Bulldogs took a six-point lead at 33-27 with 5:11 to go before the Jayhawks went on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 35.

Hunter Dickinson scored six of the eight points during that run, with Harris tying the game with a layup with 2:33 to go.

The teams matched shot-for-shot until Dickinson’s three gave KU a 44-41 lead with 32 seconds to go and Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg hit a layup with a foul, but couldn’t tie the game before the half missing the ensuing free throw.

KU shot 50% from the field and 7/11 from three in the first half.

After Kansas took a 49-48 lead, Gonzaga went on a 15-0 run to anchor a second-half bashing of Kansas.

KU only made 10 of 36 shot attempts and two of their 11 three-pointers in the second half.

They shot 39% from the field and 41% from three in the game and were outscored 46-23 in the second half.

Gonzaga made 16 of their 24 shots including five of their six threes in the second half. They ended the game shooting 60% from the field and 53% from three.

The Zags’ were led by senior Anton Watson, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds.

Dickinson led Kansas with 15 points and five rebounds. Harris had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. KJ Adams Jr. also added 10 points along with six rebounds.

Kansas ends the season at 23-11, the most losses in the Bill Self era.

