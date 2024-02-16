Gonzaga returns to WCC play on road at depleted Loyola Marymount

Feb. 15—Halftime

Will Johnston scored a tough jump shot to give himself 22 points in the half, as Loyola Marymount trails visiting Gonzaga 47-46.

The Lions briefly took the lead, before tough baskets inside 2 minutes from Graham Ike and Ben Gregg.

The first half was about LMU, though. Johnston, one of six scholarship players suited up tonight, made 9 of 15 attempts from the field.

Gonzaga kept pace with excellent 3-point shooting (8 of 14), but will need to make some defensive adjustments to slow the Lions standout guard.

First half

1:26 — LMU 44, GU 43: Johnston stays hot, up to 20 points and Wright hits a 3-pointer after a steal to give the Lions the lead. Gonzaga takes a timeout with LMU on a 8-0 run.

3:24: GU 41, LMU 36: Gonzaga has been excellent on 3-pointers to stay ahead of the Lions, 8 of 13 going into the U4 media timeout.

The Zags needed it with Johnston hot for LMU. The junior guard has 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

Gonzaga kicking out of LMU's zone defense to find open looks.

7:58 — GU 31, LMU 24: Johnson hits a jumper to reach 10 points at the U8 media timeout. Hill adds eight for LMU, though he was hit with a technical foul for taunting after making a 3-pointer.

Hickman leads GU with 10 points, while Watson adds seven.

12:04 — GU 21, LMU 17: Nembhard finds Watson in the corner for a 3-pointer with a behind-the-back pass after an offensive rebound. Zags regain the lead after the Lions briefly jumped in front.

15:41 — GU 12, LMU 11: Lions keeping pace through the early going, but have three team fouls at the first media timeout.

Gregg leads GU with six points, as the Zags start 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. LMU opens 5 of 7 from the field.

19:27 — GU 3, LMU 0: Zags win the tip and quickly get on the board with a 3-pointer from Gregg.

Starting 5: Same starters for Gonzaga of Nembhard, Hickman, Gregg, Watson and Ike. Lions go with Hill, Johnston, Merkiladze, Thiemann and Graham. LMU will have just one scholarship player available on the bench.

Pregame

Gonzaga is set up for an ideal return to conference play.

After earning a key nonconference win over Kentucky on Saturday, the Bulldogs are back on the road for a West Coast Conference game at Loyola Marymount, who they already beat by 30 points.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on CBS Sports.

The situation is even worse this time for the Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC), who are down to six scholarship players, including leading scorer Dominick Harris.

The Bulldogs (11-2, 8-2) are 15 1/2 -point favorites. After tonight, GU will go back to the Kennel to play last-place Pacific on Saturday.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Key matchup: "Juice" Hill provides spark to LMU's injury-depleted offense

Dominick Harris, the former Gonzaga guard and current leading scorer for Loyola Marymount, occupied the key matchup space two weeks ago but his status is uncertain for Thursday's GU-LMU game due to a knee injury. Keli Leaupepe, an accomplished fifth-year forward, would probably be next on the list but he's sidelined with a torn plantar fascia. That leaves three candidates with similar stats: point guard Justice "Juice" Hill (10.6 points, 4.1 assists), guard Justin Wright (11.0 points, 47.6% from the field) and forward Alex Merkviladze (11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds). — Read more

More on the Zags

'He never quits.' Behind the quiet determination and enduring strength of Gonzaga's Graham Ike

Jeff Linder uses three categories to quantify the nature of a player's relationship with basketball. — Read more

Former Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris 'doubtful' for GU-LMU rematch with knee injury

Former Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris suffered a knee injury last Wednesday in the first half of LMU's road loss to San Diego and didn't return. He missed Saturday's home loss to Pepperdine and his status is "doubtful" for the Gonzaga-LMU rematch on Thursday at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. — Read more

Bracketology review: Kentucky win helped Gonzaga's resume, but Bulldogs still have work to do for at-large NCAA berth

A month from now, Gonzaga's 89-85 victory at Rupp Arena on Saturday could be viewed as a huge catalyst for the Bulldogs' 25th straight NCAA Tournament bid. — Read more

Rising and watching: Amid his stellar NBA season, Chet Holmgren still finds time keep to close tabs on Gonzaga

Through it all, one thing the affable big man has never forgotten is how much love and support he's received and continues to receive from the Gonzaga family, both during his time in Spokane, while he was rehabbing from his injury and now, in his rookie season. — Read more