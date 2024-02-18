Gonzaga returns home to face WCC last-place Pacific

Feb. 17—Halftime

Gonzaga took control from the jump to take a 47-34 lead over Pacific.

Ryan Nembhard has been excellent with his brother in attendance. He has nine points and six assists.

Graham Ike leads all scorers with 15 points on 7 of 7 shooting from the field. He adds five rebounds.

Nick Blake leading Pacific with 13 points.

First half

3:34 — GU 43, UP 28: Krajnovic gives Nembhard a breather. The freshman guard has been working into first halves to get either Nembhard or Hickman off the court. GU gets its lead to 18, before a 3-pointer from Pacific.

6:48 — GU 38, UP 25: Zags knocking down baskets at will in the first half, 15 of 21 from the field and 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Nembhard and Hickman lead with nine points apiece. Nembhard adds four assists. Ike has eight points and five rebounds.

12:11 — GU 23, UP 11: Tigers get some shots to fall, but can't keep up with the Zags, who are shooting 69% from the field. UP takes a timeout.

16:00 — GU 14, UP 4: Martindale is called for a foul underneath and GU will shoot two free throws on the other side of the U16 media timeout. Zags open 6 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 on 3-pointers.

17:10 — GU 12, UP 0: Rapid start for the Zags, who take a 10-point lead and Pacific calls a timeout. Nembhard leads with five points, Ike adds four and Hickman has three.

19:43 — GU 2, UP 0: Zags win the tip and waste little time getting the ball to Ike down low for the first basket.

Starting 5: Same group for the Zags of Ryan Nemhbard, Nolan Hickman, Graham Ike, Anton Watson and Ben Gregg.

Nembhard's older brother, Andrew, a GU alum who plays for the Indiana Pacers, is in attendance tonight.

Pregame

Gonzaga's path seems to be clear, now it just needs to keep winning.

The Bulldogs (19-6, 9-2 West Coast) host the Pacific Tigers (6-21, 0-12) tonight at 6 p.m., looking to extend a three-game win streak that included a road upset of Kentucky last Saturday.

KHQ and Root Sports will carry the broadcast, also available on ESPN+ outside of the region.

The Tigers are one of the worst teams in the country, winless against Division I opponents since Nov. 26 and ranked No. 354 in the NCAA's NET Rankings.

Pacific did put up a fight against the Zags in Stockton, Calif., on Jan. 27, losing 82-73. We'll see if home court gives GU a bigger edge.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 22-1 all-time record over Pacific and has not lost to the Tigers since they joined the WCC in 2013.

Team stats

Individual leaders

More on the Zags

