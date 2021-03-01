Gonzaga remains at the top of the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Sharron Ellman CLICK HERE TO TRY REDWOLFREPORT.COM FREE FOR 60 DAYS!The Arkansas State men’s basketball team held a late lead on the road at UT Arlington, but the Mavericks closed the game with a 9-0 run to hand the Red Wolves a 64-56 setback on Tuesday in Sun Belt Conference action at the College Park Center.
Former St. Benedict's star Jayden Saddler had a big week is NJHoops.com D-1 College Player of the Week from NJ
Michigan was the main beneficiary of Baylor's loss to Kansas, rising to No. 2 in today's AP top 25.
Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The AP Top 25 poll, taking advantage of the Bears' loss at Kansas.
UConn, Stanford, Texas A&M and South Carolina would be the top seeds if the women's NCAA Tournament began Sunday. The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Sunday's games were factored into the reveal. “It was a little easier now that we had one under our belts,” NCAA women’s basketball committee chair Nina King said.
The Duke product hopes to end up on the same team as his lifelong friend.
It was a tale of two halves for Western Kentucky on Monday. After scoring just 28 points while committing 10 turnovers in the first half, the Hilltoppers turned things around in the second frame – outscoring FIU 43-26 to record a 71-59 win and sweep the two-game Conference USA series at E.A. Diddle Arena. "Proud of our guys fighting back and hanging together," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said.
Michigan will face Illinois Tuesday night with an opportunity to clinch a Big Ten title. Brad Underwood doesn't care.
He hasn't decided his new team yet, but Arizona does make sense for a lot of reasons.
Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 12 Houston to a 98-52 win over South Florida on Sunday.
Having coached Lonzo for multiple seasons in L.A., Kings head coach Luke Walton says he sees similarities in the youngest Ball brother.
A shocker in Lawrence.
Riding a three-game winning streak, Purdue readies to face No. 25 Wisconsin Tuesday night in Mackey Arena.Monday, Coach Matt Painter and players Eric Hunter and Aaron Wheeler met with the media to discuss the Badgers and more.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aailyah Edwards had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Paige Bueckers added 20 points and 14 assists as No. 1 Connecticut routed Butler 97-68 Saturday.
One of the biggest headlines this week included a proclamation by Russell Wilson he has interest in playing for the Dallas Cowboys. While those rumors swirl, quarterback Dak Prescott will be the center of attention, if even the idea of letting him ...
DETROIT (AP) Julius Randle scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and the New York Knicks moved above .500 with a 109-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. At 18-17, the Knicks have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their last nine games. ''I think the first unit is really finding some chemistry together and I think they're reading the game well,'' New York coach Tom Thibodeau said.
Don't count your transfer portal eggs before they hatch, the Florida Gators found out on Sunday. Former five-star recruit and LSU tight end transfer Arik Gilbert announced he was decommitting from Florida and re-entering the transfer portal. "I have decided to decommit from the university of Florida and re-enter the portal," Gilbert wrote on Twitter.