Gonzaga remains at the top of the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) Julius Randle scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and the New York Knicks moved above .500 with a 109-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. At 18-17, the Knicks have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their last nine games. ''I think the first unit is really finding some chemistry together and I think they're reading the game well,'' New York coach Tom Thibodeau said.