Gonzaga QB Caleb Williams commits to play in 2021 All-American Bowl

Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams has committed to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl.

Williams, a 5-star recruit, is largely considered the No. 1 ranked dual-threat QB in the nation. The 2018-19 Gatorade State Player of the Year (D.C.) is no stranger to big games. He led Gonzaga to the WCAC championship game as a freshman before helping the Eagles win the title as a sophomore. He's had his eyes set on testing his talents in the bowl for some time now.

"I've always watched the game," said Williams. "I always saw people like Trevor [Lawrence]. I always watched the highlights -- like Adrian Peterson being there -- so being able to join that family means a lot."

Williams and his father attended the lead-up to the 2020 All-American Bowl earlier this month, where he had the opportunity to meet current and future participants. While there, he witnessed fellow DMV 5-star standout Bryan Bresee be honored as the national defensive student athlete of the year. Williams and others in his class then took in the game and all of its festivities from field-level. With the option of committing to play in any of the major all-star events, Williams chose the All-American Bowl because he feels participants were able to separate themselves from the competition.

"I chose the All-American Bowl because NBC and Adidas provided a stellar experience when I showed up." said Williams. "Both sides were real professional, and I want to be a part of that."

Williams was chosen for the game by the All-American Bowl selection committee and 247Sports. Only 100 of the top student athletes nationally will have such an opportunity. But for Williams, playing in the game has a meaning that stretches far past the white lines that outline even the largest of stadiums. He hopes his accomplishments affect more than just the game -- he wants to help the next wave of student athletes here at home.

"I believe success opens up doors for others and that's really all I'm here for," said Williams. "I'm here to have a successful career and open up doors for other kids in the DMV, because we don't get as much credit as we really should."

The twenty-first edition of the All-American Bowl will be played on January 2, 2021 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

