Gonzaga at Pepperdine Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Gonzaga at Pepperdine prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Gonzaga at Pepperdine How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

How To Watch: COMING

Record: Gonzaga (21-5), Pepperdine (9-18)

Gonzaga at Pepperdine Game Preview

Why Gonzaga Will Win

The Bulldogs got their groove back.

There was the strange loss to Loyola Marymount, and the overtime loss to Saint Mary’s wasn’t fun, but the offense is still the best in the country, no one is better at field goal percentage or going on runs, and Pepperdine won’t be able to keep up with any of it.

The Waves can score, but the defense gets off the bus allowing 80 points, They gave up 111 in the first meeting, and …

Why Pepperdine Will Win

Again, the Waves can score.

They might to be able to keep up offensively with Gonzaga if this gets into an up-and-down shootout, but the pop is there with over 90 points in two of the last three games.

There’s enough of an inside presence at both ends of the floor to matter, and there’s enough happening from three to make the Bulldogs worry a bit.

Pepperdine is 7-1 when hitting 53% or more from the floor, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Gonzaga offense is way too potent and the Pepperdine offense is way too porous.

But the Waves shot well in the first meeting. They hit 52% of their shots – the best shooting day by anyone against the Bulldogs – and it was still a 23 point loss.

There will be a whole lot of offensive fun, but not enough from the home side to pull off the shocker.

Gonzaga at Pepperdine Prediction, Line

Gonzaga 96. Pepperdine 77

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

