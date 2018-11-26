Gonzaga passes Kansas for No. 1 in AP poll, Duke is No.3

Gonzaga is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, leapfrogging Kansas after winning the Maui Invitational.

The Bulldogs were third in last week’s poll and moved ahead of No. 2 Kansas following Wednesday’s thrilling win over former No. 1 Duke in the Maui title game. Gonzaga received 32 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel in the poll released Monday, edging Kansas by one.

No. 3 Duke received one first-place vote despite the loss to the Zags and No. 4 Virginia the other one after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

Nevada moved up to No. 5 after winning the Las Vegas Invitational, with Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Michigan State and Kentucky rounding out the top 10.

Defending national champion Villanova moved back into the poll at No. 23 after winning the AdvoCare Invitational title.

Here is the full poll:

1. Gonzaga (32 first-place votes)

2. Kansas (31)

3. Duke (1)

4. Virginia (1)

5. Nevada

6. Tennessee

7. Michigan

8. Auburn

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. North Carolina

12. Kansas State

13. Virginia Tech

14. Iowa

15. Florida State

16. Ohio State

17. Texas

18. Oregon

19. Purdue

20. Texas Tech

21. Buffalo

22. Wisconsin

23. Villanova

24. Maryland

25. Mississippi State