Gonzaga and Pac-12 offer a reminder about how to interpret realignment chatter

Class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect Eric Taylor, who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has received an offer from FSU. Taylor was a four-star prospect coming out of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt High and signed with LSU as a member of its 2019 recruiting class. This season Taylor has made 28 tackles in nine games, including three sacks and eight TFLs.