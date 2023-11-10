Gonzaga loses guard Steele Venters (knee) for the season — USC vs Zags on December 2

The USC Trojans men’s basketball team has a massive showdown against Gonzaga on December 2. The game is in Las Vegas, and this is the biggest test for USC before Pac-12 play. It will be an indicator of how good this team is.

Unfortunately for Gonzaga, the Zags will now be without junior guard and Eastern Washington transfer Steele Venters for the season after he suffered a knee injury, per Andy Patton of Locked on Zags.

Venters averaged 15.2 PPG on 45 percent shooting from the field. He was expected to be a massive part of the rotation for the Bulldogs and Mark Few, so this is a tough blow. Gonzaga plays its season opener on Friday night.

Venters was likely to play in the neighborhood of 20 minutes per game. That’s a notable rotation piece the Zags will now be without.

Venters was also the Big Sky Player of the Year at EWU, so this is not the news Gonzaga wanted to hear this early in the season.

The highly-anticipated USC-Gonzaga game in Sin City will be without both Venters for Gonzaga and Bronny James for USC. This injury deprives Gonzaga of needed depth in its rotation. USC’s backcourt has a better chance of doing well against the Zags’ guards.

