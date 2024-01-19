Gonzaga looking for bounce-back, first true road win at Pepperdine

Jan. 18—Pregame

It's been a long week for the Gonzaga men's basketball team.

The Zags lost at Santa Clara on Thursday and had an off day on Saturday, letting the defeat linger until they were dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday for the first time since 2016.

The Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 West Coast) have a chance to bounce back tonight, or have another lengthy streak fall when they tip off against the Pepperdine Waves (9-10, 2-1) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root+ and is available on ESPN+ outside of the region.

The Waves have not beaten the Zags since 2002 and already lost to GU this season in the conference opener on Jan. 4. Where they have an advantage this time is playing on their home court, as Gonzaga has lost its two true road games this year, at Santa Clara and at Washington.

If the Zags win, they'll earn career victory No. 700 for coach Mark Few.

Series history

Will tonight be the night Pepperdine breaks the streak? Gonzaga holds a 46-game win streak over the Waves dating back to Jan. 18, 2002.

The Zags added another win to that streak this season with a 86-60 win at McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 4.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Gonzaga hoping to repeat defensive effort against the Waves in rematch

MALIBU, Calif. — Gonzaga's Mark Few has a 50-2 record against Pepperdine, including 46 consecutive wins in the series, but it's a matchup that always has the 25th-year head coach's undivided attention. — Read more

Key matchup: Pepperdine's Houston Mallette brings hot 3-point shooting into rematch with Gonzaga

We highlighted Michael Ajayi in this space a few weeks ago before the first Gonzaga-Pepperdine matchup, so we'll shift the focus to junior guard Houston Mallette for Thursday's rematch in Malibu. — Read more

