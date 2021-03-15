Gonzaga leads Illinois in final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll of regular season
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately four to six weeks with a strained groin, ESPN reported Friday. Gordon sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. Gordon is averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27 games (13 starts) this season for the Rockets, who have lost their past 14 games.
The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.
Holders Team New Zealand roared back to beat Luna Rossa and make it 3-3 in the 36th America's Cup match off the coast of Auckland on Saturday, after the Italian challengers dominated the day's opening race. TNZ hit speeds of over 40 knots in the second race to cross the line in 27 minutes and 27 seconds, a minute and 41 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa, to the delight of most of the roughly 15,000 fans on the quay and some 2,000 spectator boats. "That was a good one, to have the boat speed like that," TNZ flight controller Blair Tuke said.
Here's your opportunity to get in contact with Tom Brady.
The Baltimore Ravens checked a lot of boxes with the signing of free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler, earning a top grade for his fit and cost.
After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.
According to a report, Smith-Schuster has already told teammates he won't be back in 2021.
Billy Donovan couldn't have scripted a better outcome than what happened Sunday night at the United Center.
Yahoo Sports spoke with a dozen coaches this weekend about teams they felt were set up to fail in this NCAA tournament.
The Jets have a desperate need for offensive weapons and plenty of salary cap space to spend – a perfect match in a free-agent market loaded with wide receivers.
Monday kicks off a 52-hour period when NFL clubs may begin negotiating with other free agents; some fan favorites could be leaving Dallas.
The Packers have completed most of their big decisions before free agency. The last one left? Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and his contract.
In a year riddled with incomparable resumes due to COVID-19 cancellations, the committee had its work cut out for it. What did it nail and what did it fail?
Raiders to meet with former Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long on Monday
Colby Covington thinks Leon Edwards should have been penalized for his inadvertent eye poke against Belal Muhammad.
Under Archie Miller, Indiana ranked in the Top-25 just one time.
Who did the Lions sign and where are former Detroit players heading?
A familiar face to fans of the 2010s Phillies has found a new place to play baseball in 2021. By Adam Hermann
Players the Buffalo Bills could be losing in 2021 Free agency.
This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. Here are our top prospects.