Gonzaga leads Illinois in final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll of regular season

Holders Team New Zealand roared back to beat Luna Rossa and make it 3-3 in the 36th America's Cup match off the coast of Auckland on Saturday, after the Italian challengers dominated the day's opening race. TNZ hit speeds of over 40 knots in the second race to cross the line in 27 minutes and 27 seconds, a minute and 41 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa, to the delight of most of the roughly 15,000 fans on the quay and some 2,000 spectator boats. "That was a good one, to have the boat speed like that," TNZ flight controller Blair Tuke said.