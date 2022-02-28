Gonzaga holds No. 1, while Duke surges in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

March Madness came a bit early to the men’s college basketball season, with seven of the top 10 teams in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll losing over the weekend.

With the dust settled for now and the voters having assessed the overall situation, Gonzaga remains at the top of the rankings. It is no longer unanimous for the Bulldogs, however, following their setback at West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary’s in their regular-season finale. But Gonzaga did retain 20 of the 32 No. 1 votes and keeps the top position by a fairly comfortable margin. The Gaels, incidentally, climb three places to No. 20 after upending the Zags.

Duke, the highest ranked squad not bitten by the upset bug over the weekend, vaults four places to No. 2 and picks up nine first-place nods. Arizona falls just one spot to No. 3, though the Wildcats’ loss at unranked Colorado was arguably the most surprising of the rash of upsets.

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball as Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe (34) defends in the first half at the Carrier Dome.

Baylor makes the week’s most significant move up thanks to its win against Kansas. The Bears leap seven spots to No. 4 and receive one first-place vote. No. 5 Auburn and No. 6 Kentucky claim a first-place vote each despite road SEC losses to No. 13 Tennessee and No. 15 Arkansas respectively.

TOP 25: Complete Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Kansas slips a couple of places to No. 7, while Big East regular-season champ Providence checks in at No. 8. Purdue drops two spots to No. 9 while Wisconsin climbs two slots to round out the top 10.

No teams drop out of the poll , but there is a newcomer anyway as Iowa moves into a tie with Michigan State at No. 25.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball: Gonzaga holds off Duke in top spot in men's poll