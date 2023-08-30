Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman signs with renowned Klutch Sports Group for NIL representation

Aug. 29—Klutch Sports Group, the popular sports agency that represents NBA superstar LeBron James and a variety of other professional athletes, has added Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman to its college roster.

Hickman, a junior who started in 36 of 37 games for the Bulldogs last season, is one of four college basketball players who recently signed with the agency for name, image and likeness (NIL) representation.

Klutch Sports, founded in 2012 by CEO Rich Paul — a childhood friend of James who now represents the Los Angeles Lakers star — revealed on Tuesday it had signed Hickman along with Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, a former Gonzaga recruit, and a pair of UConn players, Jaylin Stewart and Solomon Ball.

Professional clients of Klutch Sports Group include NBA stars such as James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Darius Garland and De'Aaron Fox .

The agency also represents a variety of prominent NFL players, including Jalen Hurts, Odell Beckham Jr., Chase Young, DeVonta Smith, DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Young.

Hickman is anticipated to return to Gonzaga's starting lineup for the second straight season, but potentially in a different role after the Bulldogs added Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard, the younger brother of former Zags point guard Andrew Nembhard, via the transfer portal.

The Seattle native averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game as a first-year starter for Mark Few's team.

Though Hickman struggled in the postseason, describing his sophomore season as "average" while speaking with The Spokesman-Review after Gonzaga's loss in the Elite Eight, the guard was also responsible for one of the team's biggest moments, making a clutch 3-pointer to help the Bulldogs erase a deficit and beat Santa Clara on the road. Hickman scored a season-high 20 points, making 8 of 9 shots from the field and 4 of 5 from the 3-point line to help the Bulldogs narrowly beat the Broncos.

Hickman's work off the court is also notable. In high school, the guard launched a nonprofit organization called The Give Back Foundation, which cites a mission of "Transforming the health & wellness of youth within communities by providing families with resources."

The foundation recently completed its fifth annual youth summer basketball camp at Eastside Catholic High School, where Hickman played prep basketball until transferring to Wasatch Academy as a senior. Gonzaga teammates Ben Gregg and Ryan Nembhard volunteered at the camp as coaches.