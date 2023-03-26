Gonzaga gets knocked out of March Madness — now the Big 12 watch begins

Gonzaga’s 2023 NCAA Tournament run ended on Saturday in a blowout loss to Connecticut. Now that the Zags’ season is over, get ready for a fresh round of speculation surrounding the school’s future, and more particularly, a possible move to the Big 12 Conference.

While the Pac-12 considers adding San Diego State and maybe also SMU, the Big 12 and its commissioner, Brett Yormark, have had conversations with Gonzaga administrators. This isn’t necessarily the Big 12’s number one point of focus, but it’s certainly one of several agenda items the conference is continuing to evaluate as it imagines its future.

It’s a good time for some updates on GU’s situation relative to the Big 12, along with a few reminders about the Big 12’s changing landscape and plans, and to see where Gonzaga might fit within them:

PLENTY OF TALK ABOUT GONZAGA AT NCAA TOURNAMENT

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on during halftime against the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

From Sports Illustrated:

“(Brett) Yormark met with newly appointed WCC Commissioner Stu Jackson in Denver this past weekend (at the NCAA Tournament, where Gonzaga played Big 12 school TCU on March 19). It’s unclear what was discussed, but it seems both conferences understand that building a relationship is in their best future interests.”

Hmmmmm…

YORMARK ON GONZAGA FROM EARLIER IN MARCH

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark talks with the media during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“I like Gonzaga,” Yormark said. “Obviously a great program. My focus right now is to see what happens throughout our industry. There’s a lot of moving parts. I continue to have conversations with Gonzaga. But I think, as I prioritize what our next move might be on expansion, there’s other things right now that I’m focused on.”

CINCINNATI

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Deshawn Pace (20) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Bearcats are joining the Big 12 this summer and will play football and basketball in the conference this fall.

UCF

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Trillion Coles (33) is tackled by East Carolina Pirates linebacker Bruce Bivens (5) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Knights are joining the Big 12 later this year as well, becoming a full football-and-basketball member.

HOUSTON

Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) celebrates with teammate Joseph Manjack IV (18) after his touchdown catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston joins the Big 12 later this year. This is notable for Gonzaga, given that if the Zags join the conference, they could compete with the Cougars. That would give GU a powerful new basketball rival in a conference which already has Kansas, Baylor, Texas, and other formidable basketball schools.

BYU

Sep 11, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is dowsed in ice water as they celebrate during the final seconds of their game, beating the Utah Utes at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Though BYU is currently doing better in football than in basketball, BYU’s identity as a hoops school gives Gonzaga a potential travel partner for Big 12 road trips and overall scheduling. BYU leaving the WCC might have given the Zags a roadmap, and it might give Yormark an easier path toward bringing Gonzaga to the Big 12.

SAN DIEGO STATE AND THE PAC-12

Mar 24, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee (13) hugs San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half of the NCAA tournament round of sixteen against the Alabama Crimson Tide at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

If the Pac-12 invites San Diego State, would that make the Big 12 more likely — or less likely — to extend an invitation to Gonzaga?

OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS

Dec 30, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates with head coach Lincoln Riley after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma and Texas are leaving for the SEC in the summer of 2024. With four schools coming in this year, OU and Texas departing would create a 12-school Big 12 next year. How Gonzaga would fit in that environment remains to be seen, inviting the question of whether the Big 12 would want a partner for Gonzaga to create 14 teams, or stand pat at 13.

BRETT YORMARK

Apr 8, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; New Jersey Nets chief executive officer Brett Yormark during pre-game warmups against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Yormark has gotten high marks from Big 12 constituents and from college sports analysts for being proactive and aggressive in multiple realms, including media rights and original initiatives. He is clearly weighing ideas and does not want to be content with the current landscape as it is. It will be fascinating to see what his next chess move will be.

