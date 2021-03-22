Gonzaga’s Drew Timme breaks the Internet with his incredible facial hair originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Forget his basketball skills, Drew Timme’s mustache is 10/10 good.

The Gonzaga men’s basketball forward had a mustache look to remember as the No. 1 Zags took on No. 8 Oklahoma in the round of 32 for the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

Is that Will Ferrell as Jackie Moon? White Goodman ala Ben Stiller? Um… Aaron Rodgers?

Here’s a compilation of some of the best takes on Twitter of the Gonzaga’s star’s brand new look:

Zags’ Drew Timme brought the handlebar mustache to The Dance 👨



Epic. pic.twitter.com/egavgI5lw4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2021

What does it look like Drew Timme does for a living? @BarstoolZaga pic.twitter.com/uYRtY0h2zJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 22, 2021

Tell me, Drew Timme, why’d you wanna play cawlidge basketball? pic.twitter.com/FqCVRDfGZq — Jacob Myers (@_jcmyers) March 21, 2021

NCAA Tournament All Facial Hair Team pic.twitter.com/PdcauwHtha — The Drew-Manchu (@DrewTimmeStache) March 21, 2021

2005-06: Adam Morrison.

Today: Drew Timme.



Gonzaga up 12 at the half. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/m5rWFAMzvK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 22, 2021

Gonzaga will win the championship solely because they have the guy from Dodgeball. pic.twitter.com/lkFuMx0gc7 — anthony✈️ (@happyjetsfan_) March 22, 2021

No way Drew Timme is 20 years old, buddy a solid 36 😂😂 — Todoroki (@kingxfinesse) March 22, 2021

Drew Timme is an American hero. That’s the tweet. — Nathan Phillips (@natedawg035) March 22, 2021

Are we sure Drew Timme isn't Ralph Cox from Miracle? pic.twitter.com/wwWPf78JBG — Daniel Massa (@dmassa5) March 22, 2021

Drew Timme v. White Goodman #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ca7JFiBesS — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) March 22, 2021

Hey, his 26 points, 12 rebounds and 3 points don't hurt either.

Even better, Timme really digs pre-game celebrations. Before every game, the 6-10 big handshakes with his teammates and chest bumps his teammates, even head coach Mark Few.

“I talked to Drew’s mom Megan today,” the CBS Broadcast said. “She said Drew knows intense, but he loves to have fun more. He thinks Coach Few is a bit too intense, so he lightens the mood with a chest bump before every game. The first time Drew did it, coach was mortified. Now it makes him smile. Stress reliever if you will.”

Drew Timme chest bumping Mark Few is a special visual.

If we’re lucky enough, we’ll get to see Timme’s Fu Manchu ‘stache and chest bumps on full display for another game. Gonzaga leads Oklahoma 77-65 with under three minutes to play.